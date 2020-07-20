Cash won’t be accepted on RFTA buses when fare collection resumes Sunday, Aug. 1, the valley’s transportation authority announced recently, in a statement that outlined other changes in its continuous response to COVID-19.
Passengers will be required to pay the “normal fares” when they board the regional commuter buses starting Sunday, the announcement said. Fares have been suspended since March, at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.
But starting soon, there will be no more free rides on regional routes in the Roaring Fork Valley and west to Rifle.
Buses in the city of Aspen and town of Snowmass Village remain free. And the Ride Glenwood route is an exception to the new cashless policy.
On Ride Glenwood, “Those passengers will be able to pay the one-dollar fare with either cash or a RFTA issued Stored Value Card,” the announcement said.
The changes are included with other policies aimed at putting the health and safety of RFTA’s passengers, bus operators and staff at the forefront, according to the statement. That includes the requirement of face coverings over the nose and mouth while boarding and riding and a maximum passenger load of 15 per bus to allow adequate social distancing.
“To speed up boarding and to limit interactions with bus operators, RFTA will be going cashless. In order to board a bus, riders must have in hand a Stored Value Card, a 30-Day Zone Pass or a RFTA Seasonal Zone Pass. Stored Value Cards are available at all RFTA Ticket Vending Machines and Authorized Sales Outlets from Aspen to Rifle. 30-Day Zone Passes are available at RFTA Ticket Vending Machines and Seasonal Zone Passes are available for order at prorated prices for the current season,” the announcement continued.
“Passengers will be able to access the fare box in the front of the bus and must exit all buses through the rear door, when possible,” it was also noted.
Finally, off-peak travel is encouraged when buses are less crowded, “to help free up seats for those who must travel during peak hours.”
Visit www.rfta.com/fares for more information.