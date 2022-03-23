Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday decided more public input is needed before they bless a plan designed to bring more certainty to the timing of winter gate closures at Castle Creek and Maroon Creek roads.
According to a memorandum to commissioners from Scott Mattice, the county’s road and bridge director, the gates at the southern ends of the two roads historically have closed for the season “on or around” Nov. 15 depending on snowfall. Both gates generally have opened “on or around” May 15, the memo says.
“Firm and predictable gate closure and opening dates would prove easier to manage, would create less user conflict and would be more desirable in order to establish user expectations,” Mattice’s memo states.
Most of the meeting discussion, which included comments from Kurtis Tesch, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, focused on the fall closure of the Castle Creek gate. A minor conflict exists because many hunters would prefer that the gate remain open later than Nov. 15 in order to set up their camps, including vehicles and equipment, closer to their stalking areas during the late hunting seasons. Once the gates are closed, they are basically forced to walk the 1.5-mile distance of closed road to access the camps.
On the side of the closed gate where the road is open, there are parking areas, but hunters aren’t allowed to camp there, officials said Tuesday. There also have been instances over the years in which the gates have been closed with little notice, temporarily trapping the hunters who are already camping and hunting in areas of the closed side of the gate.
Meanwhile, recreational and commercial users of the lands on the closed side of the gate generally prefer an earlier gate closure so that trails can be prepared for Nordic skiers, Braun Hut System users and Pine Creek Cookhouse sleigh operations that take diners to the restaurant.
“The current status of variable closure dates makes a challenging and subjective situation to closing the gates and access to the top portion of [Castle Creek and Maroon Creek roads]. This past season, big-game hunting seasons moving later into November and the sporadic snow late into December brought to light the ongoing challenge scheduling around weather,” the memo continues.
During the meeting, Mattice pointed out the difficulties in managing county gate closures and the dealing with the conflicts among various user groups.
“It’s not a business we enjoy but certainly it’s been ours: opening and closing the gates,” he said. “Basically anywhere that there is a county road and a public land interface we’re seeing more users and more varieties of users.”
Mattice added that it seems as though “something new” is happening in public forest lands “every day” — that is, use has been on the rise for several years.
The spring gate openings are less of a concern and are dependent upon weather. For example, if the snowpack has melted off within the weeks prior to May 15 and recreational and commercial activity has ended, the gates are usually opened prior to that date.
In the end, most commissioners ended up favoring creation of a resolution to set the gate closures at a firm date of Nov. 15, which could fall within the last two hunting seasons of the year for the CPW management unit in that area. Hunters would still be allowed in their stalking areas after Nov. 15, but they wouldn’t be able to drive closer to their camps.
Commissioners also decided that a public hearing is needed on the matter, particularly to gain insights from hunters, whose concerns were generally voiced by Tesch on Tuesday. So when the resolution comes up for adoption in May, comments will be gathered at that meeting.
“I don’t think we’ve heard from everyone yet,” Commissioner Steve Child said.
One “wrench” that throws uncertainty into the timing of closing the Castle Creek Road gate is the fact that hunting seasons don’t follow a set schedule — they vary from year to year, according to Tesch.
Still, he, Mattice and commissioners generally agreed that a set closing date will help to reduce uncertainty for all the different users of the area. Mattice said additional notices and signage will be implemented well before the closures so that no one is caught off guard.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said the theme of the discussion was the need for consistency. While there was some emphasis on the concerns of the hunters during the meeting, she noted that the considerations of all users — not just the hunters — was important.
It was mentioned that the recreational and commercial users of the area far outnumber the hunters. Activity among Nordic trail and Braun Hut System users, as well as operations of the Pine Creek Cookhouse, last all winter and well into spring, while the November and December hunting seasons are relatively short.
“We’ve got variable hunting seasons and variable weather — this is a hard one,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said.
Officials acknowledged that scheduling a hearing on the matter could result in public campaigns by one or more user groups that blow the issue out of proportion.
“We’re always prepared for an onslaught,” Clapper said.
“Get ready for the onslaught,” Poschman added.