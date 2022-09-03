With Maroon Creek Bridge work completed, crews will now shift their attention to Castle Creek Bridge — and in order to ensure their safety, westbound traffic will continue to use the Power Plant Road detour, starting Tuesday.
Single-lane, alternating traffic patterns will accommodate Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses, emergency vehicles and commercial freight vehicles, according to an announcement by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The detour will allow crews to kickstart work to replace the expansion joint at the west end of Castle Creek Bridge after Labor Day weekend — though construction will occur largely during the day, some limited nighttime work is possible as well, so the detour will remain in place 24/7.
Flaggers will be stationed on the bridge “and in several locations along the detour route to assist with traffic flow,” the CDOT announcement continues.
Meanwhile, eastbound traffic will continue using Highway 82 across the bridge.
“Eastbound traffic will also have access to Power Plant Road — however, it may be necessary to allow only westbound traffic on Power Plant Road during the afternoon peak hours, from 3 to 7 p.m. This will be managed on an as-needed basis depending on traffic volumes,” the announcement states.
On Thursday, all four lanes reopened after paving and restriping efforts were completed on Maroon Creek Bridge, and guardrail removal and replacement is close to being finished. The remaining replacement needs are at the end transitions at the Maroon Creek and Castle Creek bridges.
While crews replace the expansion joint at the west end of the bridge, the trail between Marolt Open Space and Barnard Park will be closed under the bridge, though signage will guide recreationists through alternate trail routes. Additionally, flaggers will be available to assist pedestrians who need to cross Highway 82.
Castle Creek Bridge work represents the final phase of the project, which began mid-March with roundabout reconstruction. Now, the signs at the roundabout have been reset with permanent posts, and new light standards have been installed. This week, topsoil, seeding and mulching will begin. On Sept. 12, crews will start asphalt paving from the Aspen Airport Business Center to Castle Creek Bridge, with manhole resets and roto-milling — the following week will mark the start of hot-mix asphalt.
Throughout the duration of this final phase, likely through early or mid-October, the Power Plant Road detour will remain in place.
CDOT spokesperson Tracy Trulove wrote in an email a reminder that on the other end of the Roaring Fork Valley, Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon could be closed intermittently because of weather risks — which could have traffic impacts upvalley.
“If a flash flood warning is issued by NWS, CDOT will immediately close I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Drivers on CO 82 should be aware of the potential for increased traffic through the CO 82 corridor during these types of closures,” she wrote. She further reminded commuters and visitors that the Roaring Fork Transportion Authority offers free bus service between the Brush Creek Park and Ride and Aspen or Snowmass Village.
Paepcke Transit Hub
Meanwhile, in downtown Aspen, work to improve the Paepcke Park Transit Hub will close one lane in each direction on Main Street for eight days beginning Tuesday. Like the Power Plant Road detour, the Main Street closures — between Aspen and Garmisch streets — will be in place 24/7 while work is ongoing (in the case of Main Street, until Sept. 14).
The construction work also will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 10. It’s needed in order to meet the project’s next-month goal, according to city officials.
“General contractor Gould Construction is using this time for critical work and to create efficiencies in the schedule to stay on track to complete all infrastructure in early October,” Mike Horvath, senior project manager with the city of Aspen engineering department, said in a statement, adding that the bus shelter will be in place by mid-November.
During the eight-day lane closures, eastbound traffic will merge into one lane on Main Street, between First and Garmisch. Westbound traffic will also merge into one lane, between Monarch and Aspen streets. While other bus stops in the area will remain operational, the local inbound — or eastbound — bus stop on the northside of Paepcke Park will be closed.