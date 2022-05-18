At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Aspen City Council denied three appeals regarding land use applications that were rejected by the city under the current residential development moratorium.
All three applications were submitted to the city during the period between the court ruling that rendered Ordinance 27 unenforceable on March 11 and the council’s adoption of its replacement, Ordinance 6, on March 15, according to Aspen attorney Chris Bryan, who represented the applicants in all three appeals. They were subsequently denied on the grounds that they were not complete, which Bryan said was “arbitrary” on the city’s part.
“It’s arbitrary and capricious for city staff to refuse to process these applications since they were timely submitted when there was no moratorium in effect,” he said. “So these land use applicants — and all other property owners — should’ve been able to apply during that entire period, and the city said no.”
All of the projects are owned by Aspen residents and homeowners. Two of the applications are for remodels to existing homes, and the third is for construction of a new single-family home on an empty lot. The council had the opportunity to either uphold or reverse the city’s decision to deny the appeals.
Bryan argued that in the case of the first two appeals, Ordinance 6 was not clear on whether any applications had to be complete at the time they were submitted. According to the language of the ordinance, applications that were submitted and deemed complete by the city before the ordinance took effect would be exempt from the moratorium.
“Your own ordinance says any land use application for development order or notice of approval submitted to the community development department prior to final passage of this ordinance and deemed complete by the community development director,” Bryan said. “So you didn’t put the temporal or time constraint for completeness to be before the moratorium ordinance was enacted, you simply put the time constraint by the time it had to be submitted.”
Bryan asked for clarification on what the intention behind “completeness” was according to the ordinance’s language. City officials told him that applications needed to be submitted before the deadline and subsequently deemed complete, which none of the three appeals achieved.
The third appeal, concerning the empty lot on which the applicants hope to build a new single-family home, was rejected because the final materials were submitted mere hours after Ordinance 6 went into effect. Bryan said that this one in particular should be allowed to move through the application process, but council members said that because it had missed the deadline, they did not see any reason to reverse the denial.
“I see this as something that our ordinance did not have an outside ability to supplement or to augment after the initial deadline, and I think that yes, it appears a little different because they were able to bring in completed documents after the deadline,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said.
In all three appeals, she said she did not find any denial of due process, exceeding of jurisdiction or abuse of discretion on the city’s part. Other council members agreed that the city’s decisions were sound and the language of the ordinance was clear.
“To me, when I read that section, it clearly says and the intent is that we want a complete application,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said. “We have laws and we have a timeline for a reason, and if something isn’t submitted fully, who’s to say what [amount of] partial is OK?”
All three votes were unanimous. Bryan said the next step in further pursuing exemption from the moratorium is to file a lawsuit against the city, although he said that was not his hope.
“You need to grant this appeal because you’re opening yourself up to a lawsuit, and I really don’t want to get into more litigation with the city of Aspen,” he told the council prior to the votes. “What I am pleading with this council to do is avoid more litigation.”
The current moratorium is set to expire on Aug. 8, and city staff will begin bringing first drafts of legislation regulating residential development and short-term rentals to council as early as next week.