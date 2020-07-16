A 29-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the bathroom of an Aspen Village gas station Wednesday evening has been identified by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Armando Zamudio was with his father, en route back home to Rifle, when they stopped in Woody Creek so Zamudio could use the restroom, Assistant Coroner Eric Hansen explained Thursday.
Enough time passed to cause alarm, and emergency dispatch received a call at 5:41 p.m. With permission from the gas station manager, one of the responding sheriff’s deputies broke down the door in order to access the deceased man.
Nick Green, whose residence is adjacent to the gas station, heard the banging on the door during that endeavor.
“The bathroom butts right up to the hill below my property fence,” he said via Facebook Messenger Thursday. “I heard them trying to knock the door down and thought a bear was trying to get into the gas station’s trash or something. A few minutes later, lots of sheriff’s [deputies] and an ambulance showed up, and a white cloth was put up on the fence.”
The ambulance crew attempted resuscitation, though unsuccessfully, said Hansen, who then transported the body to the morgue after Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.
While there were no signs of drug use at the scene, he continued, though a toxicology screen is pending, per standard protocol in any death investigation.
“You can harbor drugs in your system. That’s why we do [toxicology screens], and we don’t guess. That’s standard for every human being,” he said. “Most of them come up negative as being the cause, it’s just something we do.”
The autopsy did not immediately yield a cause of death, so any further information will come from the followup analysis and toxicology screen. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steven Ayers estimated it would be several weeks before a cause of death would be determined.
“The pathologist has to do what’s called the microscopic pathology, where they look at the slides,” he said. “And it takes some time to prepare the tissue samples. We probably won’t have a cause or manner of death for at least two weeks.”
Until then, there’s little more information available.
“That’s about all we know. Another sad story in our town,” Hansen said.
While tragic, investigators don’t believe the incident to be indicative of foul play or a greater community threat, said Alex Burchetta, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office director of operations.
“We don’t believe there’s any threat to the safety of the public; we believe this to be an isolated event,” he said. “We’re terribly sorry for the circumstances for his family.”
Editor’s note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Zamudio’s age as 28.