The Colorado Department of Transportation will start preparing to clear Independence Pass for travel one week earlier than usual so its crews can adhere to safe social distancing.
But while the typical target of the Thursday before Memorial Day remains for the road opening, the agency will look to stay-at-home orders of adjacent jurisdictions before making the final call on when the gates swing open.
“We are mindful of Pitkin County and Lake County wanting to be as safe as possible with social distancing and staying at home to avoid any unnecessary pressure on health care providers,” said CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher.
“If we’re ready and Pitkin County and Lake County are still in the thick of the pandemic, it’s not like we’re going to open the road and say, ‘hey everybody come up and go backcountry skiing,’” she said.
The recent spate of moody spring weather has helped to dislodge some boulders from the rock walls above the road from the closure gate on the pass’ western border on Highway 82 all the way to Weller campground. Popular now with pedestrians and cyclists, users are warned to be aware of moving earth in several sections, including the lower narrows just below Weller.
Such conditions are not unusual for this time of year.
Independence Pass closed earlier than usual, on Oct. 28, due to autumn snowfall.
Never the same
Equipment mobilization is expected to start this week near the Highway 82 gate as CDOT crews prepare to clear rocks and debris in addition to pushing snow.
“Sometimes it can be crazy, working through 6 to 8 feet of snow,” said Tim Holbrook, a CDOT supervisor based in El Jebel and whose territory, since 2004, runs to the top of the Continental Divide. Maintenance for the other side of Independence Pass down to Highway 24 is handled by CDOT’s Twin Lakes patrol.
CDOT remains in close communication with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on recommendations about safety and spring sloughing. Holbrook said road crews work in teams — to allow a stand-by watcher — and they wear beacons and carry avalanche kits. Two pieces of equipment are never clustered near each other in slide zones, he emphasized.
Acknowledging both the challenges and the allure of Independence Pass, Holbrook said, “There are very few places where you can drive continuously on asphalt at 12,000 feet.”
The road’s summit tops out at 12,095 feet.
While maintaining the high-elevation road requires multi-jurisdictional cooperation during the best of times, that’s even more true during the pandemic.
“No matter what, every year is not the same,” Holbrook said as he explained how intense storms during the 2018-19 ski season created “the biggest debris flow I’ve ever seen.”
That included a massive number of felled trees in the Green Mountain section. Last year, Independence Pass missed its targeted opening date by one week due to the heavy cleanup required.
This year’s COVID-19 challenge may not have been on anyone’s radar initially, but CDOT claims to have gone above and beyond both state and national standards in adapting to cleanliness. Crews disinfect vehicles on a daily basis, Holbrook said. CDOT also mandates that only one person ride in a vehicle.
“It’s sad to see crew cab trucks with only one person in it,” he said.
During normal times, up to four people could have ridden in a crew cab.
According to Thatcher, crews required to open Independence Pass are typically as large as six to eight people.
“Crews this year will be two or three people at a time in order to follow the governor’s orders for maintaining safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
The smaller road crews are also behind the decision to start mobilizing equipment one week earlier than usual.
As heavy equipment starts to get relocated near the pass gates, CDOT asks that dogs remain on leashes and don’t get too close to equipment. As well, “CDOT asks that cyclists stay below where CDOT maintenance equipment is parked. This is to prevent dangerous situations where a cyclist gets too close to CDOT’s equipment,” Thatcher wrote in a follow-up email.
Now in his 18th year working for CDOT, Holbrook said he finds the job both challenging, ever changing and at its very heart, wonderfully scenic.
“My office is pretty nice there at the end of April and the first part of May,” he said. Holbrook described a day last week when he was working atop McClure Pass in what he described as an “arctic tundra” before making the transition into Carbondale’s early spring green.
Independence Pass presents its own set of risks and rewards. Sections of road heavily used by snowmobilers can be more challenging to plow than deep, yet untracked snow.
“I’d rather go through 6 feet of virgin powder than 4 feet of packed snow,” Holbrook said.
One of the least desirable surfaces is “sugar” snow, which is known for its instability. “You can be 8 feet above a guard rail and you hit pockets of complete sugar snow and you sink 2 feet,” he said.
After years of clearing the same sections of road, it’s possible to gauge which sections will present the biggest trouble spots. Those include the area near the ghost town of Independence and two water holes on the final uphill grade before the pass’ summit.
Of the later sections he noted, “They’re westerly facing and on a good hot afternoon you can see some activity.” While he’s “thankfully never been caught” in a slide, “I’ve cleaned up a lot of them.”
High above the road and on the Lake County side of Independence Pass, a snowmobiler on April 7 was caught in a slab avalanche while riding in Mountain Boy Gulch, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (avalanche.state.co.us).
The man was carried through trees and sustained injuries that required medical care. His companion on a separate snowmobile evaded the slide and stabilized the victim, who was evacuated to a hospital with assistance from Lake County Search and Flight For Life, according to the Friends of CAIC Facebook page.
With over a month to go until the traditional opening of Independence Pass, the mobilization of resources and equipment is set to begin.
“At this point, we feel very confident we can have it open,” Holbrook said. “But we’re also going to work with all our stakeholders and if there’s still restrictions, we’ll be ready for business but those gates will remain locked.”
He added, “I hope in seven weeks this blows over, we can open and people enjoy it.”
The Independence Pass Foundation’s 26th annual Ride for the Pass, originally scheduled for May 16, won’t take place on that date.
“Out of concern for COVID-19, Pitkin County has determined no events will be allowed in May,” according to the independencepass.org website. “IPF is considering summer alternatives.”