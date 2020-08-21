The weather over the next few days will be a large determining factor in when Interstate 70 will reopen, but expediency and safety are the names of the game.
That’s according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation Thursday.
“There’s storms expected over the next days and weeks. We need the rain to fight the fires, but it will create challenges for the roads,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “We’re looking at days, not weeks. Know that time is of the essence here.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which had grown to 29,732 acres at 4% containment Thursday, has ravaged the west side of the Glenwood Canyon corridor, said Mike Goolsby, regional transportation director for Northwest Colorado.
“If you're up on the westbound portion of it, it’s apocalyptic,” he said. “It pains me to see it. I can tell you, it brings, definitely, an emotional response. I had somebody specifically tell me they went through it and cried when they saw it.”
And because so much vegetation was incinerated, any potential rain is a double-edged sword: on the one hand, precipitation is critical for firefighting; on the other, it wouldn’t take much to increase risk of rockfalls and debris flow.
“There’s a couple areas right now that if they take a quarter-inch an hour in those areas, we will have debris flow. That’s not a lot of water,” Goolsby said. “That tells you how some areas are severely damaged from a vegetation and ground standpoint.”
Still, Lew emphasized, there’s reason for some optimism. The Hanging Lake Tunnel successfully reopened to staff Wednesday, and some firefighting equipment and camps are being moved from the highway to alternate sites — all crucial steps in reopening the interstate.
“There’s been a lot of progress in the last 24 hours,” she said. “Within the week is what we’re looking at, and hopefully less, not more.”
Still, CDOT personnel are working doggedly to brace for longer-lasting effects of the fire in the immediate term. Rockslides, mudslides and, yes, avalanches are all on engineers’ radars, who are actively inspecting the area.
“The landslide and rockfall risks are real, both right now and moving into the coming months. This fire has destabilized the slopes. Even after we reopen the road, we’re going to have to do extended monitoring to make sure we can handle it,” CDOT Chief Engineer Steve Harelson said. “In the meantime, our geohazard experts are working to make sure we can identify loose rocks … and scale them down as necessary.”
One silver lining inspectors have noted? The corridor’s concrete bridges seem to remain structurally sound.
“The temperatures on the concrete bridges were not so high that they could compromise the structural integrity of the concrete bridges,” Harelson continued.
In order to ensure a successful reopening, though, CDOT needs cooperation from the public — not only in terms of driving habits to avoid vehicular collisions that further clog traffic but also in preventing more fires. On Thursday alone, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit contained two smaller fires in the White River National Forest in Eagle County (“Local News in brief").
On Wednesday, evacuation orders were rescinded after firefighters successfully put down the Red Canyon Fire in the Spring Valley area between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.
“If you’re a smoker, keep your cigarette butts in your car. Anything that causes spark can spark a fire,” Harelson said.