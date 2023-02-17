The Colorado Department of Transportation will seek a federal grant for improvements that could potentially reduce the type of accidents that have plagued Glenwood Canyon in recent years, including a big rig spill that closed Interstate 70 Wednesday evening.
CDOT will seek a $25 million RAISE grant that would allow replacement of rusted guardrails on bridges and median barriers in the canyon that no longer meet crash standards. The agency would have to supply a $6.5 million match. The grant would also cover the cost of replacing bridge joints that have outlived their useful life and help with safety improvements on Cottonwood Pass roads.
The county and municipal governments that are part of CDOT’s Intermountain Transportation Planning Region, including Pitkin County, voted 13-1 to support the grant request in a meeting in Eagle on Thursday.
Karen Berdoulay, CDOT region 3 east program engineer, told the local government representatives that many of the guardrails in Glenwood Canyon have corroded over the years and no longer prevent semi-trucks from flipping over the concrete barriers that separate the traffic lanes. That type of scenario has unfolded numerous times this winter when semis jackknifed or crashed in the canyon. On at least three occasions in the last four months, the cab or trailer of big rigs have flipped over the concrete barrier of the westbound lanes and partially covered the eastbound lanes. Accidents of that type on Oct. 12, Jan. 30 and Wednesday resulted in multi-hour closures of the interstate and 5 1/2-hour detours.
“It seems like every day is ‘close the canyon day.’” Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said at Thursday’s meeting.
The proposed steel guardrail has been designed to current crash standards with corrosion resistant steel, Berdoulay said. Once the guardrail is installed, Glenwood Canyon should “not have the incidents we’re having now,” she said.
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said the county government would “wholeheartedly” support steps that build resilience in Glenwood Canyon.
“I have a whole inbox of letters as probably CDOT has of people complaining about the closures,” he said. “Anything we can do to make improvements in Glenwood Canyon and keep it open are important.”
Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Rietmann said the I-70 closures affect the economy of the state and beyond, as well as people’s personal lives.
“If we’re supposedly the most developed and advanced economy, country in the world, having a five-and-a-half hour detour as the alternate is questionable about the resiliency of that (road),” he said.
A fact sheet prepared by CDOT for the Intermountain Transportation Planning Region meeting said the bridge joint replacement project should be “shovel ready” by fall 2023. The guardrail replacement will take longer. It requires 12 to 18 months of pre-construction survey, design and clearance work which will begin immediately after grant pre-construction funds are available.
“The rail replacement work could be a standalone project or bundled with the next planned resurfacing work in 2026,” the fact sheet stated.
Berdoulay said CDOT’s grant application for the RAISE grant is due by Feb. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s website said $1.5 billion in grant funding is available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program for 2023.
If the grant is awarded as expected, about $26.5 million of the grant and CDOT match would be devoted to the Glenwood Canyon projects. Another $5 million would be spent on safety improvements to Cottonwood Pass, a network of county roads between Gypsum in the Eagle Valley and Missouri Heights in the Roaring Fork Valley. That part of the grant request was more controversial for members of the Intermountain Transportation Planning Region.
The Cottonwood Pass route is narrow at places with poor sight lines and cliffs. It’s only partially paved and is closed during winter months. When the Grizzly Creek wildfire closed Glenwood Canyon in 2020 and mudslides in the burn scar ravaged parts of the interstate through the canyon in 2021, motorists often used Cottonwood Pass as a bypass even though it wasn’t designated by CDOT as an official detour.
“It’s just one of those things that cropped up,” said Dave Cesark, CDOT region 3 planning and environmental manager. “It was never super popular before. It’s become more and more popular. It’s becoming a defacto detour.”
The question for the local government representatives was whether or not to spend $5 million on minor safety improvements on the route, Cesark said. He assured the group that CDOT’s interest is making the existing route safer rather than creating a route that handles more capacity.
“It’s certainly not something we want to start taking trucks on,” he said.
CDOT’s request for the RAISE grant would include funds for design and construction of the Cottonwood Pass safety improvements, which would be undertaken by Eagle County with oversight by CDOT. A 2,000-foot section would be widened and retaining walls added. In another spot, a curve would be straightened.
Many residents along the route don’t want heavy traffic because of the impacts on their neighborhoods. It was a controversial topic even before Glenwood Canyon closures spiked the traffic. The network of roads go through Garfield and Eagle counties.
“Garfield County is going to support Eagle County in this request,” Jankovsky said.
Eagle County’s Scherr said the narrowest stretches of the Cottonwood Pass route warrant attention given the traffic levels the route experiences. Some stretches can only accommodate one vehicle at a time, which often results in sideswipes.
“It’s not just scraping up your car, it’s dropping off a cliff,” Scherr said.
When Glenwood Canyon is closed during the months Cottonwood Pass is open, Eagle County posts workers on the route and turns commercial vehicles away.
Rietmann said Gypsum officials have conflicting thoughts about improving Cottonwood Pass. The public and private sectors of Gypsum and Eagle County rely on many workers commuting from Garfield County, so it is critical to provide a safe alternative.
“We’re seeing the impacts of it,” Rietmann said. “That being said, we have some of the same concerns that Missouri Heights residents do of, ‘Oh my goodness, if this does become a state highway at some point coming in our back door, we need to figure out an alignment that’s going to work so it doesn't totally destroy the character of our community.’ But I think we’re also pretty realistic about the fact that sometimes the medicine that’s good for you may not taste the best. You just have to accept that sometimes.”
Representatives of municipalities in Summit County, also part of the Intermountain Transportation Planning Region, expressed concern about $5 million going to Cottonwood Pass work. The planning region works to prioritize capital improvement projects to state roadways. Cottonwood Pass would be getting funds before projects that are on the priority list. They questioned the fairness and asked why Cottonwood Pass was lumped into the same grant request as Glenwood Canyon. Berdoulay responded that the entire grant is tied to Glenwood Canyon resiliency.
The planning region members supported the grant request 13-1. Only Silt objected via a letter sent prior to the meeting.
A concern unveiled during the meeting is that I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has about $50 million in deferred maintenance, according to Berdoulay.
“Obviously Glenwood Canyon is in need of a lot,” Scherr said. “This is just scratching the surface.”
In addition to the RAISE grant, CDOT is seeking funds for work in the canyon through the separate PROTECT federal grant program. The outcome of that application will come later this year, Berdoulay said.