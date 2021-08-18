County road and bridge workers, law enforcement officials and even the Colorado National Guard have had to help direct traffic maneuvering over Cottonwood Pass recently.
With Interstate 70 shutdowns occurring more frequently through Glenwood Canyon as a result of mudslides, motorists have turned to Cottonwood Pass as their go-to route for traveling from the Roaring Fork Valley to Gypsum, Eagle or even the Front Range and vice-versa.
In Garfield County, different county roads funnel over Cottonwood Pass, which, like Independence Pass, closes seasonally.
“It needs to be an improved local commuter road, not a commercial highway or a state highway,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
Martin was of the opinion that Cottonwood Pass should remain closed in the wintertime.
“It’s still a county road,” he said. “It’s still treacherous in the wintertime. It gets horrendous weather from rain and wind, etcetera. It goes through neighborhoods, private roads — all kinds of stuff that they would have to deal with. Their $50 million isn’t even coming close to taking care of the problem.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has requested $116 million through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program to rebuild portions of I-70 that were ravaged by mudslides in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area. Polis’ multi-million-dollar request from the federal government also included $50 million for Cottonwood Pass.
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky in an interview Tuesday agreed with Martin that Cottonwood Pass should remain as a county road, not a state highway. However, unlike Martin, Jankovsky favored Cottonwood Pass being open year-round to, at least, local vehicles.
“From Garfield County’s perspective and also Eagle County, we’d like to see it improved to a two-lane county road and that would be quite expensive to do that,” Jankovsky said. “I would like to see it upgraded to the level where we could keep it open in the winter — yes.”
Martin and Jankovsky, both emphatically opposed Cottonwood Pass being improved to where it could handle large delivery trucks.
In an interview Monday, Colorado Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Steve Harelson said CDOT, alone, would not decide whether or not Cottonwood Pass would stay as county roads or if it would become a state highway. Instead, all of the impacted communities, which Harelson described as “the entire Western Slope, frankly,” would have a voice in the decision-making process.
“Does it become a state highway? Does it get year-round maintenance? You know, everything’s on the table. We’ll talk about anything,” CDOT Chief Engineer Steve Harelson said in an interview Monday. “People of Eagle County, I’m sure, have opinions. People of Garfield County have opinions. People … from Grand Junction and Aspen and other points west also have opinions.”
Harelson stood by CDOT’s $50 million estimate for upgrades to Cottonwood Pass, but also noted how that price tag could increase slightly or decrease substantially depending upon the final engineering plans.
Harelson stopped short of answering whether CDOT’s $50 million estimate, in his mind, would make Cottonwood Pass accessible year-round to interstate-type of traffic. Instead, CDOT’s chief engineer said such a decision would have to come from the “collaborative process” with CDOT, Eagle County, Garfield County and other communities.
“If they choose to keep it as a county road, they would have to commit to plowing it if they wanted it open in the winter,” Harelson said. “If it becomes a state highway, normally, CDOT would plow state highways.”
On Tuesday, Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said $10 million worth of safety improvements had already been identified for Cottonwood Pass on the Eagle County side and wanted to see those taken care of first.
“People are using Cottonwood as an alternative to [I-70] … It is suffering those impacts from outside our county and so we are hopeful that CDOT will use … its funds or federal funds to help with those improvements,” Scherr said. “Beyond that, it’s a bigger conversation that should take more time.”