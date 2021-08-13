Barring some unforeseen obstacle such as bad weather, Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will reopen sometime Saturday afternoon with a short section that includes two working lanes— one going eastbound, one going westbound — following a closure that has lasted more than two weeks.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has been working to remove debris from a section of the highway near mile-marker 123.5 and repair it following damage that occurred the evening of July 29 during a debris-flow incident. CDOT will announce the reopening when it happens, via social media, its website and other means, and won’t provide advance notice of the expected starting time.
“The crews are making tremendous progress on the repairs,” CDOT spokesperson Tracy Trulove said Thursday. “We’re pushing for Saturday afternoon.”
Due to conflicting information, it was not clear Wednesday whether the highway would reopen with one lane of alternating eastbound and westbound traffic, or if two lanes would be available. But on Thursday, Trulove said there will be two lanes working, with one on the upper or westbound deck and one on the lower or eastbound deck, on a less-than-one-mile stretch of interstate. The remainder of the roadway in Glenwood Canyon will accommodate four lanes of traffic, two in each direction, per usual.
The eastbound deck at mile-marker 123.5, about 7 miles east of Glenwood Springs, received the most damage from the late July mudslides and rockfalls that also affected I-70 in other areas of the canyon, she said. A large crater at the location has been filled, and today, weather permitting, that section will be repaved so that it’s in good shape for Saturday’s reopening.
Trulove cautioned that motorists still need to be patient when traveling through Glenwood Canyon. Though the section that’s being reduced to one lane in each direction is less than one mile, “It’s still going to slow folks down,” she said. “There will be traffic backups.”
The canyon route will be faster, though, than having to take CDOT’s recommended northern route, using various highways to travel between Rifle and Silverthorne. Other motorists have been using Independence and Cottonwood passes, with their numerous switchbacks and narrow lanes, as a way of traveling between the Western Slope and Front Range.
Trulove said once the canyon reopens, the safety procedure to protect motorists during rainstorms will come back into play. That means if there is an official flash-flood warning, the section of interstate that runs through the canyon will close, temporarily.
“The National Weather Service is currently calling for possible precipitation on Friday so the reopening timeline could be impacted,” CDOT’s Thursday news release says.
The areas of the canyon that were damaged by the debris-flow incidents two weeks ago are part of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. Local and state officials last year warned that the potential for mudslides and rockfalls in the canyon would be heightened as a result of the 2020 wildland fire.
The I-70 closure has been placing added stress on alternate routes in the region, including Independence Pass (Highway 82 east of Aspen) and Cottonwood Pass (Cattle Creek to Gypsum). With some motorists using the two passes in lieu of taking the recommended northern route, local officials sought help from CDOT.
Trulove said today and tomorrow, a CDOT “courtesy patrol” will be on Independence Pass to aid motorists in need.