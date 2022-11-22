The Colorado Department of Transportation is the latest employer to realize it has to dig deeper into its wallet to fill positions in the Roaring Fork Valley.
CDOT doubled its housing stipend for workers in the Roaring Fork Valley and used other incentives to ensure roads get plowed this winter.
The housing stipend was boosted this fall to $1,000 from $500 for workers in the Carbondale and El Jebel patrols, according to CDOT spokeswoman Stacia Sellers.
“With our strategy, we are fully staffed for snow storms,” Sellers said via email. “Fully staffed, we have six full-time positions that work out of the El Jebel patrol on Colorado Highway 82. The Highway 133 patrol in Carbondale has four full-time staff positions.” A supervisor for both patrols also helps plow during storms.
That’s a reversal of fortunes since late August. CDOT Region 3 Transportation Director Jason Smith warned the Pitkin County commissioners during an informal work session on Aug. 23 that the agency had zero staff for the El Jebel patrol based out of a facility on Willits Lane. “We have lost our entire staff on the Highway 82 corridor,” Smith said at the time.
Nearly three months later, the outlook has improved after CDOT became the latest employer in the valley to offer a housing stipend to attract help. The stipend is in addition to regular pay. Smith said entry-level pay for a maintenance worker is $3,880 per month.
CDOT has also made arrangements to secure additional help on Highway 82 during periods of prolonged snowstorms.
“There are 11 folks in Rifle and Glenwood Springs who are able to be deployed to meet demands on Colorado 82,” Sellers said.
The agency sought volunteers from other departments such as bridges, engineering and paint stripping who were willing to train as plow drivers and work shifts, for pay, as needed. That’s an alternative to pulling in maintenance teams from other parts of the state to focus for set periods on roads such as Highway 82.
“This strategy also helps prevent putting employees in hotels and taking them away from their families as they can make it to Rifle and Glenwood Springs for a snow shift and be back home every day or night, depending on their shift,” Sellers wrote.
A third strategy — in case even more help is needed — is “shift surges,” in which teams will rotate out of their designated areas and join blended teams to meet demands on the Interstate 70 corridor and mountain roadways such as Highway 82. Forty maintainers have signed up for spot work on I-70, according to a CDOT Maintenance Readiness fact sheet provided to the Aspen Daily News.
“The Colorado Department of Transportation is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to the upcoming winter,” the fact sheet says.
Another incentive being used this winter is a $2,000 end-of-season bonus to plow drivers, in addition to regular pay increases.
“Over the past three years, employees have received a 3% raise each year and CDOT has increased its first-year wages by an additional 7.5% for its core maintenance positions,” the fact sheet details. “For entry-level maintenance positions, starting pay has also increased by 2.5% with a 5% training pay increase in the first year.”
CDOT officials realize that providing housing stipends doesn’t guarantee workers will find a place to live in the valley’s tight housing market. The agency is in the beginning stages of planning for development of affordable housing on its property along Willits Lane.
“Although housing stipends further the ability for employees to continue to rent or buy houses where they live and work, Colorado still continues to lack an inventory of houses that the stipend cannot address,” the agency’s fact sheet acknowledges. “As a result, CDOT is building new workforce housing that will allow essential employees to live within 30 minutes of their assigned duty area.”
A pilot housing project was constructed in Glenwood Springs, the agency said. Construction will break ground on projects in Frisco and Fairplay in spring 2023. Planning has started for housing in Basalt and Gypsum.
“This is a huge undertaking and with our new increased housing stipend, something we will continually assess,” Sellers said.