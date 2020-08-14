The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday at 5:30 p.m. that Highway 82 over Independence Pass has reopened to passenger traffic only.
“In cooperation with local counties … Independence Pass is now open with limited access and alternating traffic. Eastbound and westbound traffic on either side of the pass will encounter alternating traffic flow controlled by flagging personnel,” a CDOT news release states.
“Motorists are advised that only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans are allowed. There will be a heavy law enforcement presence on both the east and west sides of the pass. No commercial motor vehicles, camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place,” the release adds.
The pass east of Aspen was indefinitely closed on Wednesday afternoon because of the massive numbers of motorists and truckers looking for a detour to the Front Range following Monday's closure of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and Colorado State Patrol successfully requested the closure from CDOT and the Colorado governor’s office around 1 p.m. Wednesday, citing a public safety hazard. One tractor-trailer jacknifed on the Pitkin County side of the pass on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., forcing a temporary closure; a similar incident occurred on Highway 82 east of Aspen in the Mountain Valley area one hour earlier.
Motorists allowed to use the pass this weekend should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours. Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek an alternate southern route, according to the release.
Independence Pass is "not an advised detour route," the release says.
“The combination of heavy traffic, narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions are creating unsafe travel conditions on Independence Pass. Earlier this week multiple [commercial vehicles] and vehicles towing trailers became stuck on the pass and forced a closure of the pass,” the release states.
CDOT reminded travelers to be wary of using GPS mapping apps when searching alternate routes, as not all platforms provide up-to-date information. "Travelers should avoid using county or forest roads as alternate routes, as road conditions may not be favorable," the release adds.
Visit COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.
This story will be updated.