The potholes and seams that have tormented travelers on Highway 82 after a rough winter are scheduled to be filled before summer’s end, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT last week started a major resurfacing project on Highway 82 east of Aspen from the winter closure gate to the summit of Independence Pass. That left some commuters wondering when the more heavily traveled stretch between Glenwood Springs and Aspen will be addressed.
Potholes were filled between milepost 15.5 and 21 in late June, according to Fred Cummings, CDOT maintenance deputy superintendent. Crews hand patched potholes in the roadway between milepost 24 and 34, including Snowmass Canyon on July 5 and 6, he said.
“We used five tons of asphalt hot mix,” Cummings wrote in an email to the Aspen Daily News.
There’s plenty more potholes where those came from. Parts of Highway 82 are like a slalom course with drivers maneuvering around divots. Holland Hills and Gerbazdale are among the challenging stretches.
Cummings said maintenance patrols will continue to schedule patching on Highway 82. The problems will be addressed before winter when the moisture and freeze-thaw cycles could make the problem areas even worse.
“The exact locations have not yet been determined, but crews will address the areas where conditions of the road are the highest priority first and work down to lesser distressed areas of the roadway from there,” Cummings wrote.
He said the pace of work is unrelated to staffing. CDOT is simply dealing with more summer maintenance than usual after a “severe” winter, CDOT Executive Director Shosana Lew said in a recent news release.
Cummings said CDOT is working cooperatively between regions to share resources to get maintenance work done.
“Our CDOT maintenance crews have continued to address safety-related items such as potholes with the utmost urgency,” Cummings wrote. “At times we have found it necessary to team up patrols from other maintenance areas to address repairs. This is the case across the state — CDOT’s maintenance division has always shared personnel and resources for both winter and summer work tasks.”
In addition to its usual maintenance, CDOT secured additional funds for emergency repairs this summer.
“After a difficult winter season, CDOT requested and received $25 million of additional funding from the Colorado Transportation Commission to address critical pavement conditions across the state such as permanent repair of potholes,” CDOT said in the July 12 news release. “Since then, the CDOT maintenance team has led a rapid effort to prioritize where dollars were most needed, based on the extensive knowledge that local patrols’ plow operators have of the winter damage.”
That process resulted in the selection of 12 projects to receive the special attention from the $25 million fund. Two emergency projects will receive $17.6 million. Those are U.S. Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass and Interstate 70 from Eisenhower Tunnel to Georgetown.
“The remaining ten projects will cost $7.4 million,” Roland Wagner, CDOT program engineer, wrote in an email.
The resurfacing on the west approach to Independence Pass is a regularly scheduled project that had nothing to do with the emergency expenditures.
A resurfacing project is also scheduled for 2024 in Snowmass Canyon, Wagner said. The existing surface will be removed to a depth of two inches in a process called rotomilling. New material will be filled from milepost 27 to 32 in both directions.