It’s still early — the Colorado Department of Transportation doesn’t even have its preconstruction meeting until Friday — but the Aspen Chamber Resort Association on Tuesday hosted CDOT Public Information Officer Tracy Trulove in a virtual forum that allowed her to get some preliminary information out to stakeholders about what will and won’t be happening during a major reconstruction project between the Aspen Airport Business Center to the Castle Bridge along Highway 82.
While it’s true that the entire project — which includes reconstructing and resurfacing the roundabout west of Aspen, as well as deck replacements on Maroon Creek Bridge and a joint replacement on Castle Creek Bridge — is set to begin as soon as mid-March and last until early October, it’s not true that the work on the roundabout will last the entire roughly seven-month duration.
“One of the things I've heard a lot is this misconception people have that we are going to be in the roundabout-improvement phase for the seven or more months that we’re out there, but that is certainly not the case,” Trulove said Tuesday.
Rather, according to the timeline she presented, roundabout reconstruction will begin mid-March and will be concluded by the end of June. And while traffic concerns are valid — Aspen City Council approved $305,000 to help bolster the team of flaggers and two additional buses to ease congestion woes — ultimately, CDOT’s $2.6 million investment in the uppervalley will make things better in the long term, Trulove noted.
“Also just the way that it's going to be channelized is going to be a little bit different to help and improve with the flow of traffic. The paving work will be again from the Aspen Airport Business Center into the roundabout,” she said. “But what's important for people to know … is that's going to be night work. There's been some misconceptions out there about that we don't do paving at night — we actually do.”
Still, adjustments will have to be made if locals are not to be overwhelmed with the traffic disruptions. Trulove quipped that while nobody wants to return to the early days COVID-19 quarantines, for those who are able to work remotely, that seven-month period of construction would be a good time to consider doing so, at least a bit. And for those in the hospitality, service or construction industries that don’t have the option of off-site work, consider carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles on the road at any given time. Additionally, during warmer months, bike paths are an option.
“When we do the roundabout, we will initiate the McLain Flats detour route that has been in cooperation with Pitkin County. What's important to know — and I get a lot of questions about this — is we know that Smith Hill Way is a challenging intersection, and so the way the traffic control plan will be put into place is, the way we channel traffic, people will be slowed way down to make a decision if they're going to stay on [Highway] 82 or they're going to take Smith Hill Way,” Trulove said.
To combat concerns about the uptick of traffic on McLain Flats, CDOT has already had an emergency management services meeting with local law enforcement.
“So [Aspen Police Department] … we will be working closely with them just to be sure we've got the ability to get emergency management through as needed,” Trulove said.
CDOT wants to stay connected with the community throughout the duration of the project and has created a hotline and special email address specifically for that purpose. Anyone interested in staying up to date with the most recent development and announcement is encouraged to do so by visiting www.cdot.gov/projects/co-82-aspen-roundabout, call 970-457-0782 or email CO82AspenRoundabout@gmail.com.
Trulove emphasized that CDOT has worked extensively already with the city and county, local law enforcement, the Aspen School District and Aspen Ambulance but encouraged anyone to reach out if they had questions or even suggestions. Additionally, she said the public could take comfort knowing that the contractor approved for the project is no stranger to CDOT.
“The project has been awarded to United Companies, which is a Colorado-based contractor and I've been fortunate to work with them on several projects and they really value the traffic control piece and the public information piece which again is going to help all of you in making decisions about how people are moving,” Trulove said.