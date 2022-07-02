The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate heavier than normal traffic over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, and to be prepared for longer drive times on mountain highways and other roads, especially those providing access to the state’s recreational destinations.
To help minimize traffic impacts, construction and maintenance projects have been suspended until Tuesday. The only exception is for emergency operations, a CDOT news release says.
Along with additional weekend traffic, the July holiday traditionally begins a period of above-average traffic in the high country, including along Highway 82 in the Roaring Fork Valley, with summer tourism hitting its peak over the next six to seven weeks.
“With more vehicles on the road, we’re reminding people to please be prepared, remain calm and follow the safe driving practices we recommend, including staying alert, avoiding distractions, and checking the weather forecast and road conditions ahead of time,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, we encourage drivers to save hassle and money by taking advantage of our summer promotions on Bustang and the new Pegasus service, which offer great options for holiday travel.”
Fares for all Bustang and Bustang Outrider routes, including CDOT’s new express shuttle service, Pegasus, are half-off through Labor Day. Visit ridebustang.com for more information.
Widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely over portions of Colorado during the holiday weekend, especially at higher elevations. Beginning Sunday, the chance of storms appears to be highest south of Interstate 70, especially in the San Juan Mountains.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to check the status of the state’s roadways before traveling. Information is available at cotrip.org, CDOT’s Facebook page, twitter feed, or by calling 511. Additional information regarding I-70 west of Denver is available at goI70.com.