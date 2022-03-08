Neighbors, a former employee and others unleashed against the owners of Cedar Ridge Ranch during Monday’s Garfield Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Pam and Randy Johnson — who own the approximately 67-acre ranch in Missouri Heights along with their daughter Merrill who manages it — have offered overnight glamping, horse boarding, alpaca yoga and other activities and amenities at their property for years now.
In 2018, the Garfield County commissioners approved a land use change permit, which allowed the Johnsons to construct a “lodging facility” at Cedar Ridge Ranch.
Since then, Garfield County officials and staff members have received various complaints about the ranch with many neighbors describing it as anything but a reputable agritourism business.
“I’d argue the Johnsons absolutely do operate a motel but instead of walls each room is within a tent, yurt or even a shed,” Cassie Cerise, a nearby ranch owner, said during Monday’s BOCC meeting. “The only neighbor worse than the Johnsons is Russia.”
Numerous residents alleged belligerent behavior, excessive drinking, unnecessary lighting, wastewater issues and fire hazards were routine occurrences at Cedar Ridge Ranch and were occurring without any enforcement from the county.
The Johnsons have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and Cedar Ridge Ranch, currently, does not have any unresolved land use code violations according to the county’s community development department.
Citizens of Missouri Heights, along with a former employee at Cedar Ridge Ranch, requested time on Monday’s BOCC agenda.
Brian McCarthy, who claimed to have worked as a wrangler on Cedar Ridge Ranch in 2019, told commissioners that he was worried about the well being of the animals on the property and that someone needed “to intervene immediately.”
“I have pain related to this experience because looking back maybe I could’ve done more for these animals,” McCarthy said. “Maybe I should’ve called the sheriff myself or spoke up to someone about the neglect I witnessed. When I arrived I saw animals that were underfed, living in unhealthy conditions.”
In a separate interview Monday, the Johnsons vehemently denied any claims of “neglect” and said they only learned of Monday’s BOCC meeting through a media request for comment.
Pam and Merrill Johnson made clear that if any of the complaints levied against them now, or in the past, had any merit, their entire operation would have been shut down already. Instead, they said guests from all over the world had enjoyed their agritourism business.
“It’s disheartening to hear all this slander that’s being put out in public. Trying to vilify us and hurt us — our family, myself personally, my parents personally, our ranch, our farm, our business,” Merrill Johnson said. “This is absolutely … just villainous.”
The Johnsons also called the claims of animal neglect a complete lie and again pointed to the fact that the ranch was allowed to operate despite the public complaints, which they said had no factual basis, being tossed around.
“All of this stuff is just not true. And, for it to be posted out publicly … that’s like defamation of character and they’re hurting us,” Merrill Johnson said. “For them to accuse us of animal abuse is just absolutely monstrous. It just hurts me so much.”
Representatives of the group Keep Missouri Heights Rural, which opposed Ascendigo Autism Services’ proposal to build an “educational facility” in Missouri Heights, also attended Monday’s BOCC meeting, this time, to oppose Cedar Ridge Ranch’s alleged activities.
Representatives for the group have maintained they opposed Ascendigo’s facility in Missouri Heights largely over their fire, water and accessibility concerns.
Keep Missouri Heights Rural’s website informed its members on its website that “matters” pertaining to Cedar Ridge Ranch were going before the BOCC Monday.
“They’re completely … lying,” Pam Johnson said. “We have a yurt and a tent and a cabin. So, we are keeping Missouri Heights rural. We are a very proper agritourism spot. We’ve had people from all over the world come to visit.”
Ultimately, commissioners did not take any formal action against Cedar Ridge Ranch Monday and offered very few comments, themselves, about the allegations that were levied.
“We end up in the middle,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said. “This is a feud. I mean, I can say that now. I haven’t said that publicly before but this is a feud.”