Litigation between the city of Aspen, Pitkin County, its joint housing authority and the Homeowners Association of Centennial Condos resumed last week after a stay on the lawsuit was lifted.
The current lawsuit seeks to reform or rescind the current deed restrictions on the ownership units that prevent homeowners from financing critical repairs themselves, according to a news release from the HOA. The suit was filed in 2015 after homeowners and government officials could not reach an agreement on a solution to the decades of water damage caused by poor construction and design on their homes.
While lengthy litigation and the removal of the deed restrictions was never the goal, HOA President Dios Long said the homeowners were left with no other option.
“What’s really sad about this is what used to be a $3 million problem is now an $11 million problem,” Long told the Aspen Daily News. “That is what the last leg in the lawsuit is — it’s saying that this is hindering us. Nobody wants these places to go to the free market, we just want safe, repaired housing.”
Long also said in the release that because a solution could not be reached, options are to remove the deed restrictions or let the buildings become uninhabitable, both of which would result in a loss of affordable housing for the future.
The claim to remove the deed restrictions is the last one remaining from the original 2015 lawsuit, and it’s a last resort effort. The deed restrictions ensure that the 92 units will remain affordable housing for local workers, but they also cap the amount of money that can be recouped for expenditures on repairs and maintenance. Thus, financing the repairs is unaffordable for the homeowners, and it is something that neither the city nor the county has agreed to fund.
Beginning in 2009, longtime Centennial HOA member Jason Closic said that the homeowners had tried to find a resolution, but conversations with the city and county led nowhere. Between the depressed property values and deed restrictions, investing in their homes wouldn’t result in the homeowners being able to recoup their money, so they were stuck, he said.
“Ultimately the lawsuit was never meant to go all the way to court,” Closic said. “It was just meant to have leverage, but we’d rather have some sort of settlement like this resolution that [the city] keeps promising but never follows through on. The buildings are not sustainable. The buildings need to be fixed.”
At this point, the end goal is to create a safe place to live for future generations, Closic said. The homeowners don’t intend to seek funding from the lawsuit, but if the deed restrictions are lifted, the homeowners hope for a resolution that would include new deed restrictions where all parties would share the burden of financing repairs.
“We bought into these places thinking, ‘Great, I got an affordable condo in Aspen, thank God,’ then we come to find out these buildings need $10 million worth of work,” Closic said. “Well, we don't have the means to repair the buildings. All we want is a safe, habitable place to live. … We were kind of promised some kind of standard for housing. We just want a safe place to live that’ll last into the future, which would be beneficial for everybody.”
On Wednesday, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors continued a discussion about a proposed grant pilot program that would provide homeowners with funds up to $5,000 to be used for critical repairs on their homes. Critical repairs are needed across a range of APCHA’s ownership inventory, not solely at Centennial.
On Wednesday, the board was supportive of moving the program forward, although it has not yet been presented for a first reading. The funds would need to be provided by the city of Aspen and Pitkin County. While the grant program is a nice idea, Closic said that in Centennial’s case, it seems like “too little, too late.”
“The amount of money they’re talking about is not even remotely what we need,” he said. “In 2014 we had a $3 million repair estimate, now it’s like $10-12 million for all seven buildings. In 2014 it was a six-year plan and this would be a non-issue. Now it’s nine years later and the buildings have deteriorated, costs have gone up, and we’re right back where we were.”
Closic recalled watching APCHA board meetings last year when a similar issue was brought up. The board discussed a capital repairs program at the end of 2021 and early 2022, but said new staff would be needed to roll it out. In early 2022, they also discussed a program where homeowners could exchange their old deed restrictions for a new one. The discussions morphed into the program that was discussed on Wednesday.
“I’m watching these board meetings last year and they're talking about the exact same things we talked about,” he said. “‘We can buy back the property, fix it up and sell it at a higher price,’ and they’re telling us, ‘I’m sorry you guys, if we can’t do it for the whole program, we won’t do it for you.’ And then here’s the board talking about the exact same thing.”
Board members also wanted to ensure that the grants would be used for critical repairs and debated whether the money should be used to fund repairs caused by negligence on the homeowners’ part. Closic said that the question of how the damage was caused in the first place has been a part of the discussion for years. Prior to 2015, it was referred to by the city as “deferred maintenance,” meaning it was passed from owner to owner without anyone fixing it.
“So that’s what we’ve been struggling with — a smear campaign to say we have negligent homeowners when we really just have flawed design,” Closic said. “We’re basically arguing about whether the buildings were crap to begin with or haven’t been worked on for 30 years.”
Mayor Torre said on Friday that he is not giving up hope that a solution can be reached, and that the city’s ultimate goal is to work with community partners to resolve the issue. However, he added that resuming litigation in the courts means that those discussions won’t be able to happen as easily.
“It makes it very difficult if not impossible for us to continue to talk with the HOA reps and work toward solutions,” Torre said. “We are still interested in figuring out something that could address the situation. It also begs the larger question around capital maintenance in our housing program, so while we’re trying to tackle the larger question across our entire program, the Centennial case is back in the courts.”
As litigation resumes, the city and county are involved in two legal disputes at Centennial Apartments. The lawsuit with the HOA is separate from the rent hikes that occurred in the rental units at the complex. The city, county and APCHA have all held multiple executive sessions recently to discuss the rental issue but have not released new statements.
More information about the HOA lawsuit is available at voiceofcentennial.com. Questions can also be directed via email to info@voiceofcentennial.com.