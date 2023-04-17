Owners at Centennial Condominiums have spent $1.5 million on repairs to their units over the last dozen years but say they can’t afford to spend another $11 million needed to keep their homes safe and habitable.
From their rotting drywalls to molding insulation, the multiple condo-units pose unsafe and hazardous conditions stemming from “design flaws and shoddy workmanship,” which the homeowners claim have put them in a financial fix.
Even if they could afford to pay for the repairs, it still wouldn’t make economic sense because the deed restrictions on the owners’ employee-housing units limit how much they can recoup for capital improvements at resale. The deed restrictions, which cap the resale value of their units, also hamstrings owners’ ability to secure financing to cover the eight-figure expenditure.
On April 5, the Centennial Owners’ Association introduced an amended lawsuit that argues for a judge to either lift or modify those deed restrictions. Doing so would provide the owners the financial means to pay for the repairs, according to the complaint.
The city of Aspen and Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority remain as defendants in the lawsuit, which the owners association resumed after failed attempts at an out-of-court settlement.
“A compromise has proved difficult,” said a statement from the City Attorney’s Office. “However, there is always a possibility to compromise and we believe that one can be reached.”
Association board member Jason Closic said last week that condo owners remain frustrated with what they feel is the city and APCHA’s inflexibility on the matter.
The association has argued that though the city and APCHA were not developers of the Centennial project, they should pay for some if not all of the repairs because of state and local housing policies.
District Court Judge Anne K. Norrdin in October 2017, however, threw out the association’s five claims to find the defendants liable for the repairs, citing the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act.
That left the deed-restriction issue as the association’s lone surviving claim in the litigation that goes back to December 2015, when the association sued the city, APCHA and Pitkin County. The county no longer is a defendant in the suit.
“Defendants cannot have it both ways: They must either bring the buildings to a safe and sanitary condition by financing repairs, or they must lift or modify the deed restrictions to allow CHOA access to other sources of financing,” according to the amended complaint, which was filed by Denver lawyers John A. Chanin and Melanie MacWilliams-Brooks.
The filing was the latest development in litigation that parties on both sides agreed to pause in October 2019 in order to negotiate out of court. In February, however, the association board of directors voted to resume their dispute in court after failing to strike an accord.
The association’s revised complaint said estimated repair costs continue to climb. A construction firm in 2014 projected $3.2 million was needed to make the repairs; that figure more than doubled to $9 million to $11 million, according to a different firm’s 2022 estimate.
Maintaining reserves has not been a problem, the complaint said, but the funds “are insufficient to remediate the damages wrought by decades of water intrusion the design flaws yielded.”
The association also levied a “replacement assessment” to owners 12 years ago, which was used to pay the $1.5 million for the repairs, “effectively placing a band-aid on a gaping wound,” according to the suit.
To cover the current repairs, association members would have to pay special assessments ranging from $63,000 to $182,000, depending on the size of the unit, the complaint said. That’s not a feasible option, the complaint said.
Less clear is if there have been legal challenges in Colorado similar to the association’s challenge to the deed-restriction program. The city declined to respond to a question if there was legal precedence.
“We do not believe that it is appropriate to attempt to address legal issues in this context,” the statement said. “The City’s and APCHA’s position on the case will be clear as the litigation progresses.”
The association represents the owners of 92 deed-restricted units that are divided between two of the Centennial complex’s buildings. Those units are separate from the 148 rental-housing units also at the complex, which is located at the base of Smuggler Mountain. The Centennial neighborhood was built in 1984 with private funds.
The condo units aren’t all tethered to the same deed restrictions, which APCHA uses to determine their resale prices.
Twenty-two of the units have deed restrictions from the 1980s that limit the resale to 6% per annum from the date of purchase or an amount based on the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.
The remaining 72 have deed restrictions with 3% resale limits or an amount based on the CPI.
The restrictions allow for reimbursement for some but not all capital improvements, the complaint said.
Lifting the deed restrictions would essentially convert the units to free-market residential properties that would escalate in value. Unit owners aren’t seeking a windfall by having the restrictions rescinded; they just want to live in safe and inhabitable conditions, Closic said.
“Centennial and other APCHA properties seem to be caught in this government-imposed bind,” he said in an email. “They provide housing of substandard quality, sell it for well below market rates, absolve themselves of responsibility then require the lottery ‘winners’ to repair it at Aspen rates for labor and materials.
“While the city is right that some properties have underfunded capital reserves and avoided long-term repairs, trying to force Centennial into that category when it is clearly not the case does not solve the problem.”
The next step in the litigation is for the city to file its formal answer to the complaint.