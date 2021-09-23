It’s been nearly two decades since Pitkin County joined the Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council.
Twenty years later, though, the need for counties — especially rural ones like Pitkin — to be on the same page when addressing regional challenges has become even more critical.
“The behavioral health component, that’s a big deal. That impacts us locally here in Pitkin County, and it certainly impacts our region and really the entire state,” said Richard Cornelius, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority deputy chief of operations, in an interview Wednesday. “It is a constant challenge to adequately address the behavioral health issues that we’re encountering, and it seems that it’s a more frequent occurrence just with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.”
Pitkin County belongs to the Central Mountains RETAC, which also includes Chaffee, Eagle, Lake, Park and Summit counties.
The Central Mountains RETAC meets throughout the year and has 18 voting members consisting of first responders, ski patrollers, elected officials, hospital administrators, primary care physicians and other professionals from each of the region’s six counties.
“It’s really nice to have an opportunity to collaborate with multiple agencies throughout our local area and certainly throughout the region.” Cornelius said. “At the end of the day, we’re all dealing with similar challenges.”
In addition to behavioral health challenges, the Central Mountains RETAC, in recent years, has coordinated a number of educational campaigns including one aimed at getting more people to buckle up behind the wheel.
Colorado has 11 Regional Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Councils spread out across its more than 100,000 square miles of terrain. The various councils were created by the state in an effort to provide a more coordinated and thoughtful approach to emergency medical and trauma care at county-to-county level.
“My understanding is, back in the day 25 years ago, that people didn’t always know where to take their patients based on the patient’s injuries or medical needs,” Sarah Weatherred, Central Mountains RETAC executive director, said. “This helps better coordinate that in many aspects.”
Additionally, when the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended its color-coded COVID-19 dial last spring, it relied on regional and local hospital capacity from the state’s various RETACs when implementing any necessary restrictions.
“This is interesting that this issue’s coming before us at this time. Because of COVID, we’ve been talking about the RETAC a long time … What counties are in it?” Patti Clapper, Pitkin County commissioner, said during Wednesday’s BOCC meeting. “It’s so confusing.”
Clapper, who also serves as an alternate on the Pitkin County Board of Health, was supportive of the Central Mountains RETAC’s work as was the rest of the board of county commissioners. The intergovernmental agreement, which hadn’t been amended since 2003, went before the BOCC during its regular meeting Wednesday for minor administrative changes.
“I am totally in favor of this,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “This is a really good way for the counties in our region to cooperate.”