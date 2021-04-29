A chalet-style-era home near the Aspen Ice Garden that the city bought 15 years ago as employee housing will be sold next month to a limited liability company.
On Tuesday night and during the consent section of a very full agenda, Aspen City Council authorized a $3.96 million sales contract between the city of Aspen and Powderdayskiing, LLC for the Bavarian-influenced residence at 312 W. Hyman Avenue. The closing date is May 26.
The two-story home, completed in 1956, is on the Aspen Inventory of Historic Landmark Sites and Structures.
The three-bedroom, two-bath property was listed through the city of Aspen’s broker agent, Andrew Ernemann of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, in 2018 and subsequently removed from the active market listings last May. It was once offered for as high as $4.9 million in the pre-pandemic market.
According to the city, on Nov. 30 an offer of $3.96 million, including 5% earnest money, was tendered. Other parties were contacted about a possible interest in the property, it was noted. The contract includes an approval provision by city council.
A previous council purchased the property, legally described as Lots P and Q, block 46 in the city, on Nov. 28, 2006, for $3.5 million from Jordan Gerberg.
The city’s 150 Housing Development Funds were used for the purchase. Not long after its acquisition, it was designated as an historic property. The home was rented from its initial purchase date until summer 2018 and then from May 2020 until present.
Asked why the gains from the sale of the property, given the current real estate market, aren’t larger, Ernemann said Wednesday, “The price is a good price for the city” and noted the “challenging site,” which limits where an addition could be placed. A large evergreen tree on the front of the approximately 6,000-square-foot lot encumbers development on that side.
Unlike Victorian homes which are primarily simple wood frames, 312 W. Hyman was built with sturdy central European architecture in mind. The home sits near the St. Moritz Lodge and has about 1,533 square feet of interior space.
“This is a concrete block foundation and not easy to move around,” Ernemann said.” There are not many examples left of the chalet style” in Aspen.
In the city memo from Jeff Pendarvis, facilities and asset manager, he wrote, “The property is an underperforming asset for the Housing Development Fund and returns very little for the $3.5 million used to purchase it.
“The cumulative limitations for renovation and/or expansion due to historic designation, the location on the property of the existing house, and the proximity to the large trees that line the alley make this property less desirable for investors/developers than some other opportunities in the community,” according to Pendarvis.
While much of the exterior of 312 W. Hyman Ave. appears to be original, Ernemann said “the interior is a mix” that includes some of the “cool original wood-carved details and things going back to the ’60s that are more European-style craftsmanship.” The downsides are the lower ceilings and compartmentalized rooms, he said.
The property didn’t yield the kind of impact with regard to transferable development rights, which can move density to another, more suitable lot that was hoped upon its initial acquisition. Only five TDRs and not the seven or eight that were thought when the property was acquired, could be netted.
The city held onto the home through different councils with different philosophies and a real estate market that went from bust to boom.
“In 2009 the property was listed for an asking price of $3.5 million. During the initial listing the property generated little interest and had no showings and only two offers to trade the property. City Council had the property appraised by Aspen Appraisal Group for $2,650,000,” according to the memo to council.
It was around that time, in 2009, that the deflating TDR situation was discovered.
“Given the economy and state of the real estate market at that time, Council decided to hold the property instead of taking less than the purchase price and it was determined to continue to rent out the home,” it was noted.
According to a history of the property written by its original owner, Genevieve Birlauf Leininger, the lot was purchased in 1947 for $500.
She and her father Julius Herman Birlauf started building the home during the summer of 1954 in the chalet style that they’d grown to love in the Black Forest in Germany, the Tyrol in Austria and northern Italy and Switzerland.
“There were no architectural drawings for the house. Once we had the foundation poured, we just ‘put it together’ as it came along,” Birlauf Leininger wrote in “The History of 312 West Hyman.”
The chalet was home to many a ski bum over the years, including Gerhard Mayritsch (who started the Wienerstube) and his wife Elsbeth, who rented the downstairs when they first arrived in Aspen.
Though completed in 1956, Birlauf Leininger’s parents “moved into the Aspen house in 1955 as soon as there was a visible roof on the first floor,” the daughter wrote.
The parents would continue living in the house until 1972.
The 150 Housing Development Fund will be replenished with the proceeds of the sale of the chalet-style residence. Resolution 044 authorized the city manager to execute a final contract for the sale of the property.