A recent partnership between Challenge America and the Aspen Art Museum will facilitate the rollout of arts education to almost 6,000 veterans across the United States and 17 countries.
Challenge America, a Basalt-based national military veterans nonprofit, connects veterans to activities that improve the lives of veterans and their families.
Executive Director Dallas Blaney said the two organizations have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding that is “a formalization of an existing relationship” to solidify and expand upon an ongoing commitment to connect veterans with the creative arts.
“I’ve been working with the Aspen Art Museum, on a variety of projects, for a couple of years now. I reached out and said, ‘Hey, let's formalize this and create an MoU to unlock even more work that we can do together,’” Blaney said.
Challenge America Veteran Arts Community, a project aimed at exposing veterans to the arts, launched about 18 months ago. It has grown by leaps and bounds, Blaney said, doubling the number of veterans in their arts community in the last four months. Programming is free to participants, and Blaney described it as “a vibrant community of veterans who are artists or aspire to be artists.”
Having a formal partnership with the Aspen Art Museum will add more value to Challenge America’s arts programming, he continued.
“It really helps us meet the needs of the veterans we're trying to serve,” he said.
A 2018 study by the National Intrepid Center of Excellence at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center found that “art therapy experiences fostered improvement in interpersonal relatedness, hopefulness and gratification for the service members in treatment, and helped them construct a trauma narrative imperative for recovery.”
Over the last few years, the museum has created educational content across various modalities through online learning guides and instructional videos, “with everything from watercolor to you name it,” Blaney said.
AAM’s educational content inspired Blaney’s idea to approach the Aspen institution to join forces with Challenge America. From those conversations, “we've explored some other opportunities to collaborate in new ways,” he said.
The partners are also discussing in-person events, possibly this fall, to bring Veterans from the Western Slope’s Grand Junction Veterans Administration to Aspen “for an amazing day” at the museum.
“The idea is that they would do an art activity in the morning, have a nice lunch and then maybe go for a hike in Aspen in the afternoon – a wonderful day in Aspen combining art, nature and healthy food,” Blaney said. “I think sometimes there’s a skewed perception of Aspen and what it is.”
In truth, Aspen and the surrounding area have deep roots in military tradition, he explained, including through the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army, which trained in the mountains during World War II at Camp Hale, located between Red Cliff and Leadville in the Eagle River valley.
“We owe a lot to veterans, and I think people here respect that, and they take that to heart,” Blaney said. “Having a day where we give back to these veterans from Grand Junction or elsewhere would be an amazing thing.
“So when I met with the folks at the art museum, that topic came up again,” he continued. “Now I'm working to put those plans in place by organizing day trips for veterans from Grand Junction and the surrounding region to Aspen for an amazing day.”
Another idea is to invite museum artists-in-residence to do live video-stream workshops for the Challenge America artist community, “where they can talk about their art journey and answer questions. Our art veterans are hungry for that kind of thing,” Blaney shared.
“We're trying to find creative ways to help veterans across the country. I'm excited about finding meaningful ways to connect all the extraordinary talent in our valley, which is filled with exceptional people who are helping veterans.”
The newly formalized strategic partnership with the museum is just the latest endeavor to continue realizing that mission. While AAM did not return a request for comment, Blaney emphasized his gratitude and optimism for what’s ahead for the two organizations.
“The arts are a great way to support veterans around the country, so I'm grateful to the Aspen Art Museum and their whole team. I see this as the beginning of a really great partnership,” he said.