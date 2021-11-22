Challenge America, a national veterans’ nonprofit based in Basalt, has been designing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the needs of the military community since it launched a little over a decade ago.
Houston Cowan, founder and CEO of Challenge America and a longtime local to the valley, also founded Challenge Aspen, a nonprofit providing recreational programs to people who have any disability, including disabled military members. In his experience leading Challenge Aspen, Cowan saw the growing need of injured veterans returning from Iraq. Recognizing the lack of coordination among programs for all military across the country, Cowan was ready to challenge America.
On June 8, 2009, honorary co-founders and American musicians Vince Gill and Amy Grant kicked off the organization launch by hosting a benefit concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
With music at the heart of its foundation, Challenge America developed its first program around music therapy. For the past five years, the organization has led retreats, workshops and accessible guitar and songwriting lessons, partnering with the Arizona-based HeartStrings Foundation to provide veteran participants with decorated acoustic guitars.
This year, when the HeartStrings Foundation was unable to hold its guitar-decorating workshops due to COVID-19, Challenge America asked local artists in the valley to design the guitars. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the nonprofit partnered with the Basalt and Carbondale chambers of commerce to host a November After Hours event at the Basalt Regional Library, showcasing 40 artist-decorated guitars that will end up in the hands of veterans around the country.
Challenge America director Dallas Blaney said the event and this overall project has been so special, largely due to the number of organizations and people involved.
“When all of the decorated guitars flooded in, it was just unbelievable,” Blaney said. “From the local to national level, we had all of these different organizations collaborating to make this possible.”
In the lead-up to Wednesday’s event, HeartStrings donated nearly 100 plain guitars. The Art Base in Basalt hosted in-person decorating workshops, the Aspen Art Museum offered free guitar decoration kits and Aspen Strong along with other local organizations helped coordinate the first-time project.
Following a judged contest, the top three selected guitars will be displayed in the National Veterans Arts Museum in Chicago. Ultimately, all of the instruments will be given to vets, and Blaney said Challenge America is working closely with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to run a pilot project with additional programming over the next year.
“What I really wanted to showcase was the collaboration that happens behind the scenes to make all of these programs so effective, and I think this was a great way to do it,” Blaney said.
Blaney emphasized collaboration as a key component to Challenge America’s impact. Other programs such as the Military Sisterhood Initiative (MSI) — one of the largest national peer support network of and for women veterans — and the Challenge America Makers For Veterans (CAMVETS) — which teams up subject-matter experts with veterans to develop prototype solutions into an actual product addressing an unmet need of an injured veteran — have provided veteran populations with the tailored resources and services they need to heal, grow and thrive.
Through its collaborative, community-building efforts, the organization has served around 32,000 veterans across all 50 states. And the numbers are on the rise.
Challenge America’s most-recent initiatives center around the creative arts — encompassing all art forms in addition to its long-running music therapy. Throughout the pandemic, the organization has found the arts to be an effective and meaningful avenue for veterans to connect, heal and regain a sense of purpose and belonging.
“Veterans often struggle with feeling misunderstood,” Blaney said. “But the arts offer a vibrant community that’s willing to listen to the stories veterans tell, which is such a healthy thing.”
In March 2021, the organization started the Challenge America Veteran Arts Community (CAVARTS), an online social network connecting veterans of various backgrounds through a shared interest in or passion for the arts. Previously, there was not really anything out there in terms of a veteran-arts community, Blaney explained, and in the last seven months, CAVARTS has reached around 2,200 members across 50 states and 11 countries.
“Something that mostly all vets go through is immediately losing their network of support as soon as they leave the service — it’s just over immediately,” said Blaney, who is a veteran himself. “The other thing that happens is you tend to lose your sense of purpose because when serving, you have a clear sense of purpose; then in civilian life, nothing ever seems as fulfilling.
“I think the arts help to address both of those issues,” he continued. “They can renew that sense of purpose and help connect veterans to other veterans, but also to the much broader arts community.”
With the holiday season around the corner, Challenge America recently launched its first-ever Holiday Outreach Campaign. Facilitated through the new CAVARTS program, the campaign pairs veterans from all over to write one another letters and/ or share artwork during the holidays.
The increase in virtual communication led Blaney and the Challenge America team to discover a silver lining: By marrying technology’s far-reaching capabilities with the power of the arts, they’ve been able to spark greater, deeper connections, but also serve an overlooked population of veterans — many who reside right here in and around the valley.
“What’s amazing about living in the Roaring Fork Valley is our proximity to nature and the lower population levels, but it can also be a challenge for veterans because it’s rural, so they don’t have the same access to services that vets in bigger cities may have,” Blaney said. “This online stuff has allowed us to shift focus, specifically in terms of rural veteran connections, to make sure we’re serving the most underserved population of vets.”
According to Blaney, one in three veterans are living in a rural community, and through the arts and virtual connections, he hopes to reach vets near and far this holiday season.
“So many people out there are hurting right now, not just vets; I would say, leverage a creative way to help,” Blaney said. “What the arts really show us is, it doesn’t matter what you do or what you’re into, there’s a way for you to make a difference.”