Challenge Aspen and Aspen Middle School will host Kelsey Tainsh — a motivational speaker, para snowboarder and survivor of a stroke and a brain tumor — for a series of community talks and events next week.
The series will be the second time that Challenge Aspen and AMS have partnered this year to support adaptive recreation and teach students about inclusion and disability awareness. The partnership began this past fall, when eighth-grader Julian Plessett asked AMS Principal Amy Kendziorski if the school could start a fundraiser to benefit Challenge Aspen, an organization he learned about over the summer.
Over the course of a few weeks, AMS students sold socks to raise money and then held a school dance with baked goods, carnival games and a DJ. Through the fundraiser, the school raised more than $1,000 for Challenge Aspen.
“We were shocked. We had no idea, but it’s always wonderful when those fundraising opportunities fall in your lap,” said Brenna Sandstrom, development director at Challenge Aspen. “I love the idea that this young man’s simple idea or action had the opportunity to benefit the valley.”
As AMS prepares to head into its second semester of the school year, Kendziorski said she was looking forward to the opportunity to build on last fall’s experience and keep Challenge Aspen’s message in students’ minds. Kendziorski remembered Tainsh from a talk she gave at Eagle Valley Middle School a couple of years ago, where Kendziorski was working at the time, and thought she would be the perfect person to include in an event to benefit students, the community and Challenge Aspen.
“The whole point now is to really teach the kids about what they did, and I think they’ll all relate to, ‘Let’s really learn about Challenge Aspen and hear from Kelsey about her personal triumph,’” Kendziorski said. “I think everybody could use a pick-me-up message.”
Next week will be Tainsh’s first time visiting Aspen, although she travels all over the country to speak to groups about persistence and perspective. At the age of 5, Tainsh successfully overcame a brain tumor and lived a happy and healthy lifestyle until she was 15, when the tumor resurfaced, followed by a stroke, according to a press release. Since then, Tainsh has gone on to become a champion athlete, graduate magna cum laude from the University of Florida, work for the Coca-Cola Company and share her story with others.
She said she’s excited to come to Aspen for the first time.
“I wasn’t sure I’d ever have this opportunity,” she said. “To see two different groups of people — one, the youth of Aspen’s community, and Challenge Aspen — working together to make adaptation dreams come true is remarkable.”
Tainsh will speak to AMS staff on Monday and the students on Tuesday, then speak to the greater community on Wednesday. After that, she has three days of skiing and snowboarding planned with Challenge Aspen. She said that she’s excited to speak to the students and staff at AMS, and to meet Plessett, who may be able to join her for a day on the mountain.
She added that she plans to share her thoughts on perspective, persistence and gratitude with the Aspen community. She will also talk to the students about anti-bullying and the importance of being different and speak to AMS staff and community members about the important role that adults play in the lives of children.
“I believe when we change our perspective, we can change the way we react. And when we change the way we react, we can change the outcome,” she said. “We’ll talk about how we shift that perspective to make things better.”
Sandstrom and other representatives from Challenge Aspen will also speak to AMS and to the community about the nonprofit’s programs and how to get involved. Challenge Aspen offers year-round outdoor activities for all ages and disabilities. Sandstrom said one thing she’s excited about is Challenge Aspen’s new junior volunteer program, which will allow kids of all ages to volunteer with the organization. Previously, volunteers had to be at least 18 years old.
“Challenge Aspen is always excited about helping to support learning and growth and inclusivity in our community,” Sandstrom said. “We’re happy because we always learn from each new person, and we’re super excited to ski with Kelsey.”
Kendziorski said she’s also looking forward to more opportunities to bring programs like this to AMS to cater to students’ passions and to help foster community connection, which she said the school has been missing lately. She encouraged community members to donate to Challenge Aspen or to the school’s efforts to create more community programs.
“I just don’t know that we get enough community connection,” she said. “I just think as a community, we can do more and more to highlight disability awareness and inclusion awareness and overcoming challenges.”
The community is invited to attend Tainsh’s talk on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Aspen District Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. More information about Tainsh and her message can be found at kelseytainsh.com.