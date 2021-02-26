In the fall of 2020, a Challenge Aspen staffer approached Aspen Public Radio with the idea of better using the respective organizations’ combined platforms to educate the community on people living with disabilities.
By October, the two nonprofits joined forces to co-produce a virtual event with National Public Radio host Scott Simon, who authored a book on his experience working at an assisted living facility with people who had developmental disabilities.
On Wednesday at 12 p.m., the two entities will co-host webinar No. 2 with NPR’s “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly in conversation with Tammy Terwelp, APR outgoing executive director. A veteran journalist and novelist, Kelly is positioned to discuss life, work and adapting to her hearing loss.
While Kelly’s stories reach millions of listeners each week, her own story — and how she re-learned how to work through a hearing loss as an audio journalist in the era of masks and a pandemic — is lesser known.
Terwelp said Thursday the collaboration between the two organizations aligns perfectly with APR’s mission, part of which is to “help connect other organizations to people in the valley and to use our larger microphone to be able to help people connect with others who may be going through similar circumstances.”
For years, Kelly — who was unavailable this week for an interview due to extenuating circumstances — found ways to do her job and manage her hearing loss.
Now, with mask enforcements and social distancing protocols, the audio journalist can no longer rely on reading lips or leaning in, according to a joint statement from Challenge Aspen and APR.
As part of the webinar, Kelly will explain how she is navigating, learning and adapting all over again.
Challenge Aspen board president Jack Kennedy said the nonprofit’s goal, in partnership with APR, is to break down misconceptions and stigmas around the public’s understanding of disabilities.
The conversation in October with Simon, and now with Kelly, serve to highlight the challenges people face, and how “together, with understanding, forgiveness, inclusion and providing adaptive experiences and opportunities, each of us has the ability to redefine our limits,” Kennedy said in the statement.
Challenge Aspen Development and Marketing Director Garry Schalla, who initially proposed the collaboration to APR, in a phone interview Thursday noted the benefits to shining light on not only people with disabilities but also how people can recognize, work with and demonstrate toward said members of the community.
Schalla called the fall event with Simon, to which many people tuned in, “very powerful.” He said Challenge Aspen and APR intend to co-host programming of the same vein once per season, “with people who have either gone through a life-changing event where they are now adapting to a disability or an opportunity — whichever way you want to look at it — and others who are excelling with their disability and really making it a proactive, positive, courageous part of their lives.
“That’s why I came up with the idea,” he continued. “And I think it’s going to really hopefully change the way residents of our valley look at those living with disabilities.”
Schalla is accepting questions submitted by the public to ask Kelly via email, at gschalla@challengeaspen.org. The deadline to email questions is 5 p.m. Monday. The free Zoom event Wednesday can be found at challengeaspen.org or aspenpublicradio.org.
“We’re so happy to partner with Challenge Aspen. It’s our mission to inform and engage the public, so to be able to partner with organizations to help reach more people is critical to what we do,” Terwelp concluded. “Mary Louise Kelly is one of the most respected journalists in the country — and anytime we can pull back the curtain on how journalism locally is made and why we connect with NPR and to really highlight the incredible work of the NPR journalists that are integral to our service — is something that’s really important for us to do.”