In 2020, former Miss Colombia model Daniela Alvarez lost her leg — and almost both — after a complication during a procedure to remove a mass from her abdomen. This week, Challenge Aspen welcomed her to Aspen and Snowmass to learn how to ski, hoping to extend their influence internationally and within all Latino communities.
An ambassador for people with disabilities and general humanitarianism, Alvarez has been documenting her journey of adaptation, since losing her leg, to an online following in the millions. Challenge Aspen CEO Lindsay Cagley saw an opportunity to invite her to town to learn about skiing, creating more visualization internationally and within Spanish-speaking groups of the nonprofit’s mission.
“This more than anything is about awareness,” Cagley said via phone Monday. “We were finding this season, we’ve had more than one client come to us, specifically Latin American clients who weren't aware of us. The parents were skiing and the kids were not getting the opportunity if they had a disability.”
Challenge Aspen felt the need to expand its reach. One way they opted to do that was to invite Alvarez to town and have her participate in its programming. Since April 6, Alvarez has been on the slopes in a sit-ski and snowmobiling. She also participated in the nonprofit’s Limitless Mountain Challenge, a downhill challenge and fundraiser to also raise awareness for inclusion and access on the slopes.
She started on a monoski, a sit-ski with one ski, but took to a bi-ski after, where Cagley reported she was making quick progress. Alvarez shared a video of her on the skis to her 4.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday, starting with some minor crashes before getting the swing of it, carving down the slopes with the aid of ropes held by Challenge Aspen’s Nate Gillette.
It’s a similar concept to much of her social media posting, where she documents going to the gym and dancing, among other activities, in her prosthetic. The 34-year-old won the title of Miss Colombia in 2011 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. Alvarez also runs a foundation in her own name to support others with disabilities.
“She comes from a town called Barranquilla and she was telling me that they don’t have the same access to health care as in [Colombia capital] Bogota,” Cagley said. “So many people with disabilities, if they need rehabilitation or other special services, maybe see a prosthetist to get a prosthesis for an amputation, they have to fly to Bogota to do those things. She wants to deliver a free prosthetic every month. She wants to open a free clinic for therapy and rehabilitation in her hometown. In coming here, the purpose is really to show a greater audience what’s possible, because a lot of times you don’t see a lot of people with disabilities front-and-center in advertising.”
Alvarez is in the valley through Wednesday. She wasn’t immediately available for comment for this story on Monday.
Cagley said bringing in Spanish-speaking influencers helps expand Challenge Aspen’s reach to that community. She also cited partnering with Roaring Fork School District to bring students from Glenwood Springs High School to the slopes. Still, she admitted that Challenge Aspen’s “tracking” could be improved.
“We do have instructors and volunteers who speak Spanish, but we’re still learning and growing and working on trying to do more, like translating more of our marketing collateral and our intake forms,” Cagley said. “We still have a long way to go as an organization.”
This week, they’ve put millions of new eyes on their work across the globe and in the process, got an international supermodel on skis.