Aspen resident Erin Smiddy wants a seat at the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ five-person table.
“I have always wanted to be a commissioner and for the first time in my adult life I actually have the opportunity to run,” Smiddy said in an interview Monday. “I am very, very passionate about this valley and this community. So, it’s a job I’ve always wanted to do to help shape our future.”
Smiddy officially filed to run as an unaffiliated candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pitkin BOCC on April 1.
Candidates have until April 22 to file with the county clerk and recorder’s office should they want to run for local office.
This year’s primary election will take place on June 28, with the top two vote getters advancing to the Nov. 8 general election.
“I run unaffiliated but I tend to vote Democratic,” Smiddy said. “I find it hard to wholeheartedly stand behind either party 100% of the way so I choose to go unaffiliated.”
Pitkin County remains a stronghold for Democrats, with nearly 9,000 residents having voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election compared to the less than 3,000 who voted for former President Donald Trump.
Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, a Democrat, filed to run for re-election in February and prior to Smiddy’s candidacy had yet to face an opponent.
Smiddy said she was not running for Pitkin County commissioner because she thought Kury, or anyone on the BOCC for that matter, needed to be replaced.
“I like Kelly,” Smiddy said. “I think she’s done a nice job.”
Instead, Smiddy, who currently works at Clark’s Market in Snowmass, believes the BOCC needs a voice that is more in tune with the working class.
“I just want to bring a different aspect to it of someone who's literally lived here, worked here and struggled to live here,” Smiddy said. “I grew up as a non-wealthy kid in Aspen with four siblings and a single mom. So, working in the service industry, I take a lot of pride in it.”
Prior to working at Clark’s Market, Smiddy was a Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy and before that ran her family’s limousine company.
Should she be elected this fall, Smiddy said identifying more locations for affordable housing projects in unincorporated Pitkin County would be among her top priorities, along with keeping a close eye on the county’s expenditures.
“I am very smart with budgets and I don’t spend money easily or carelessly,” she said.
Last year, Smiddy was also one of eight candidates to run for two open seats on the Aspen City Council.
Ultimately, incumbent Councilor Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle were elected after receiving 1,036 and 993 votes respectively.
Smiddy received roughly 387 votes.
At the very least, Smiddy believes her campaign for Aspen City Council gave her some name recognition among Pitkin County voters.
Smiddy said she would have more time to campaign for commissioner than she did for that of city council.
“I’ve met so many of the working class in Snowmass … who have the same issues we have here in Aspen and the whole valley,” Smiddy said. “We are such a tight-knit local working community but we’re dying … because there is nowhere to live.”
Whoever is elected this fall will earn $92,437 annually as Pitkin County Commissioner.