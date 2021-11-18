Theatre Aspen’s annual fall production at the Aspen District Theater runs Thursday through Saturday with the satirical musical comedy “Urinetown,” which promises to bring a mix of humor and thought-provoking storytelling to the stage.
“This is the kind of theater that makes you think,” the show’s director, Elissa Russell, said. “It’s hilarious, but at the same time, there are a lot of relevant political themes that are interesting to discuss with the group of student performers.”
“Urinetown,” which originally debuted on Broadway in 2001, is set in a Gotham-like city amid a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought. Faced with a government-enforced ban on private toilets, citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single corrupt corporation that profits by charging people for using the bathroom.
In the world of the show, Russell explained, there is an uprising against the corporate world as members of the community fight to have access to humanity’s most basic needs. The corporation in turn uses the town’s police as an enforcement mechanism, stirring a societal battle in the fight for human rights.
Based on the book by Greg Kotis with music by Mark Hollmann, “Urinetown” is a satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility and even musical theater itself. The Tony-award-winning show has been praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical can be and do.
“I always want to pick something that is fun for the students to perform and for the audience to experience,” said Russell, who has been director of education programming for Theatre Aspen over the past few years. “This one is a big send-up of musical theater, satirizing its own art form, and there is grit at the heart of it.”
Auditions for “Urinetown” were held in late September for students grades 7-12. Over the past two months in after-school rehearsals, the talented cast of 21 Aspen Middle and High School students have been learning their lines, songs and choreography, as well as exploring the societal messages couched into the show’s narrative.
This is Russell’s last show with Theatre Aspen before moving away from the valley — an experience she describes as “bittersweet,” stating the students have been working hard while enjoying the creative process of putting together a humorous and fun performance.
“It’s been an honor to work with these students and this community, and directing ‘Urinetown’ for this talented group is a great way to go out with a bang,” Russell said. “This show carries big societal messages, and it’s important to remember that theater and the arts can be advocates for change.”
Taking Russell’s reins as education manager is Vanessa Strahan, who recently joined Theatre Aspen and came to the valley about a month ago from Chicago, where she’s worked as a director, teaching artist, choreographer, playwright and performer.
Jumping right in as the choreographer for “Urinetown,” Strahan expressed her excitement and amazement working with these kids.
“Diving in head first with this production, I’m really excited seeing how talented, passionate and dedicated these kids are, not even just in this show but also within our classes and programs,” Strahan said. “I’ve definitely learned a lot quickly, and I’m grateful to lead and teach these artists.”
In addition to choreographing the production, Strahan also is teaching a number of the dance classes included in Theatre Aspen’s fall programming. She emphasized the joyous experience of choreographing a show again — something she has not been able to do since before the pandemic.
Throughout the past year and a half, the pandemic has not put a halt to Theatre Aspen’s programming, Russell said, emphasizing how fortunate she’s felt to have continued providing the students with a creative outlet during a time of adversity.
“We have been lucky that [COVID-19 incidence] rates have remained low enough and we’ve been able to have productions and programs, following the Pitkin County guidelines for safety protocols,” Russell said. “You can see the students’ joy shine through in rehearsals, and every time they do get to be on stage, that joy is shared with the audience.”
Strahan views the collection of programs offered at Theatre Aspen as both training and artistic opportunities.
“From our viewpoint, they’re not just kids, they’re artists and we treat them professionally,” she said. “They can produce the same offerings as adult artists because we give them the time, space and support to bring their talents and what they want to say to the world, to the stage.”
“Urinetown” begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased on the Theatre Aspen website.