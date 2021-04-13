Building or replacing affordable housing in Aspen will cost developers more in the future, as amendments to the affordable housing sections of the land use code that were discussed Monday by Aspen City Council show a price needs to be paid if the city hopes to align the code with its housing goals.
Code changes are being pursued in four areas: affordable housing fee-in-lieu; certificates of affordable housing credits; existing credits and incentives and multi-family replacement requirements.
While further council review and discussion by the city’s planning and zoning commission will precede any adoptions, much of the contemplated policy changes aired during the three-hour work session focused on increased fees-in-lieu (of either building or replacing housing) across all categories of housing.
The FIL program has been in place since 1985, said Ben Anderson, principal long-range planner for the city, but a study dating back to 2012 said there was an “affordability gap analysis” suggesting the true costs weren’t being met. Fee-in-lieu were last calculated in 2015, though three years ago a 7% across-the-board increase for all categories was approved.
Anderson described to council a new formula employed to identify total development costs of affordable housing that was developed in 2019 and 2020. Land and hard and soft construction costs were calculated, and per square foot of net livable space using the revenue that could be earned from a full-time employee was incorporated into this new methodology.
For a Category 1 unit, which requires the largest supplement, the fee-in-lieu may increase 7.5% from $381,383 to $410,071. Category 4 units saw a 21% in FIL from $238,687 to over $304,000 in the new analysis.
The city planner stressed several times to elected officials that the work was defensible in the event of a legal challenge. The consultants who worked in drafting the fee-in-lieu assessment and recommendations report, Julie Herlands of TischlerBise and Tyson Smith of White and Smith, were part of Monday’s virtual work session.
Construction costs across five different Aspen affordable housing projects were used to determine $688 per square foot of net livable space was the baseline figure. Land costs alone totaled $422 per square foot.
“That’s a big number,” said Anderson.
In talking to the development community to discuss proposed changes during a pair of recent meetings that drew between 24-30 people, “They were surprised by that outcome,” Anderson said.
But he added, “We continue to support this methodology we proposed” pointing out that on the cost side the figures were “pretty solid” while allowing there were assumptions made on the rental revenue.
Council members across the board said they supported the methodology used for the new fee-in-lieu program though they had questions ranging from whether those increased fees are too large to whether one unintended consequence would be to encourage larger and more pricey employee units rather than those in lower priced categories where demand is higher.
According to the staff memo, “The proposed amendments would impact the Growth Management Quota System and Certificates of Affordable Housing Credits chapters of the LUC.”
Small lodge protection no longer a priority
While about half the meeting was spent discussing the fee-in-lieu issue, council also seemed to be heading in a specific direction of eliminating the lodging incentive program, which has been in place since about 2007, in part over concerns of a diminishing affordable bed base.
“At this time is lodge product type a priority or is affordable housing a priority?” Anderson asked.
Councilmember Rachel Richards spoke of how quickly things change noting that while Aspen has lost affordable housing from the Copper Horse to the Alpina to the Cortina, short-term private rentals have “more than made up for the lodging we lost.”
“Despite our best efforts, we’ve never brought back small lodges,” she said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow agreed: “Affordable housing is more of a priority than lodging right now.” Mesirow added, “I don’t think we need more lodging.”
Council unanimously supported eliminating the lodge unit size and density incentive.
While Community Development Director Phillip Supino started the work session by saying he was excited by the work being undertaken on the housing code, he also acknowledged that the next round, which could likely be undertaken this summer, will have even potentially greater impacts on developers and the real estate community.
First reading of the code changes are set for April 27 with second reading now penciled in for May 11.