Although it will be another month until tourist season ramps up, city of Aspen officials are implementing parking changes now to give locals time to adjust. Among the most noticeable will be the reinstatement of the $8 per day fee to park in residential zones, according to city of Aspen parking director Mitch Osur.
“With everything we’ve talked about, and everything growing and things getting very busy, starting on May 3 … we will go back to paid parking in the residential zones,” Osur told the Aspen Chamber Resort Association Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday.
Parking has been free in residential zones, which includes about 3,000 spaces, since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re expecting it’s going to take two to three weeks for people to start changing their behavior and realizing they have to start to pay,” Osur said.
Though paid parking will go into effect Monday, Osur said the parking department will spend the first month focusing more on outreach and communication than writing tickets. Roughly 15% of the parking department’s budget comes from parking tickets, he said.
Drivers buying permits in the residential zones will now do so virtually, and their vehicles will be tracked by license plate, which will be entered into a system. Similarly, drivers purchasing a parking pass downtown will provide their license plate, which eliminates paper receipts and means people can extend their parking remotely if needed.
In addition to meters, which will remain for now, people can use two smartphone apps to pay for parking: Pay by Phone and Way to Park, both of which offer touchless, remote options. Osur said the goal is to eventually have four to five apps, some of which may be more popular in metropolitan areas so that Aspen visitors don’t have to download a new app.
Osur said he expects this “to be the largest summer we’ve ever had.”
“I’m concerned if people continue to drive to town, by June 15 there will be no parking in town anywhere, plus it could be backed up to Brush Creek Park and Ride on their way to work,” he said. “We’ve got to get people to think about alternative forms of transportation.”
Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses are currently operating at 50% capacity because of COVID-19 protocols, and that means even more cars on the road.
Those other means of transportation include a hybrid model for people coming from downvalley; they can drive to the Brush Creek Park and Ride site, park for free and take the free 15-minute bus into Aspen. Other alternatives include biking or walking, when possible, and carpooling, which may be a permissible alternative sometime in June depending on COVID public health guidelines.