Recent changes to the city of Aspen’s paid-parking systems are not part of a broad attempt to make up for the 2020 decline in meter revenue caused by the pandemic, Aspen Parking Director Mitch Osur said Thursday.
“There’s no pressure from the council or the city manager’s office or anywhere to raise more revenue from parking,” Osur said.
The city suffered a 29.4% decline in parking revenue in 2020 compared with 2019, he said — a percentage representing nearly $1.6 million. On May 3, the city instituted a change to its on-the-street meter system that requires customers to enter their license-plate numbers at the meter locations, just as they would when using smart-phone applications that also allow people to pay for parking.
The change further enforces the four-hour maximum for parking within the commercial core. Vehicles that are parked longer than the four-hour maximum will be subject to a ticket. With the system now tracking license-plate numbers, motorists no longer have the ability to return to the same meter, or a different one, to buy extra time beyond the four hours. They can use any meter to buy extra time within the four-hour limit, however, Osur said.
Another change, which was instituted on May 3 but won’t be enforced until June 1, is the return to the paid-parking requirement in residential zones. Last year, shortly after the onset of COVID-19, the city allowed completely free parking in those zones, which are designed to allow two free hours per day. The two hours of free time will still be in place, but those who use those spaces for longer periods will be required to pay up to $8 per day.
Osur said there are solid reasons for requiring customers to enter their license-plate numbers into the meters.
“It’s much easier for the customer because they don’t have to walk back to their cars from the meter to display the printed ticket [that shows payment] on their dashboards on a rainy or snowy day,” he said. “It’s also good for the environment, since we’re not using as much paper. …The only negative is that people have to memorize their license-plate numbers.”
Also June 1, the city will transition from off-season parking rates to high-season rates in the core. From 10 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., the rate will be $4 per hour. The 11 a.m.-to-3 p.m. rate will be $6 an hour. Currently the rates are $2 and $4, respectively.
Osur said the parking-meter rates aren’t going up this year. He said that overall, as always, the system is designed to discourage long-term parking in the core among locals.
“Downtown core parking is for citizens and tourists coming to town to spend money,” he said, adding that workers who need to park for longer periods have other options, such as the city’s $12-per-day Rio Grande Parking Garage and residential parking. Discount cards are available that cut the price of garage parking in half.
“That may seem like a negative to some, but I’ll fight all day long and tell you it’s a positive-negative,” he said of the four-hour limit.
In mid-March 2020, the city made parking completely free in the commercial core and elsewhere. Few people were driving into the city anyway because of public health orders that led to business closures, whether temporary or permanent, and reduced hours for restaurants. The orders also forced many locals to work remotely due to limitations on workplace capacity.
On June 1 of last year, the city reinstituted paid parking downtown. The parking garage and residential-zone spaces remained free. One month later, as some public-health restrictions were relaxed and the Aspen area began to realize a tourism-related comeback, the high-season meter rates went into effect — but garage and residential-zone parking remained free of charge.
Osur said with parking in Aspen returning to a normal state, and public-health recommendations being relaxed due to the downturn in COVID-19 cases, he expects that more local workers will be carpooling again and using buses. Based on advanced bookings for hotel rooms this summer, a robust event schedule and the like, Aspen officials are bracing for an extremely busy summer. \
“We have 682 parking spaces in the downtown core,” Osur said. “They will be full every day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in June, July, August and September.” The city has 3,000 parking spaces in all residential zones and 300 in the garage.
Last year, to help restaurants and retailers that lost indoor capacity because of COVID-19 limitations, the city gave up 47 parking spaces to assist businesses with their outdoor plans. Osur said he didn’t know how many spaces would be taken up by businesses this summer, but added that he doesn’t expect a big change from 2020’s 47.
Enhanced bus service is expected to help with the expected parking crunch. Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Executive Director Dan Blankenship said Thursday that the public-transit service will return to full capacity on June 7. Currently, RFTA’s vehicles operate at 50% capacity.
“We’re seeing ridership coming back at RFTA,” he said.
The change to full capacity, approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, also applies to the Maroon Bells shuttle service. Instead of allowing only 18 riders, the shuttle will now ferry 35 riders to the popular outdoor attraction.
“We will still have the mask restrictions in place on the buses systemwide,” Blankenship said.
Osur noted that “excess” parking revenues are placed in a transportation fund that pays for the Downtowner shuttle service and also supplements the cost of RFTA’s city of Aspen bus service. He added that the fund didn’t suffer much amid the parking-revenue downturn in 2020.
Blankenship said it’s his understanding that the fund is in good shape and he knows of no issues that could lead to service cutbacks later this year. Federal dollars relating to pandemic relief continue to flow into the city of Aspen and RFTA — monies that could potentially offset any shortfalls in revenue.
“I can’t speak for the city but I’m not aware of any issues with the city being able to continue its level of funding to RFTA for in-town service,” he said. “I suppose another uptick in COVID could change things.”