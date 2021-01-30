There was no three-peat this year in the Men’s Ski SuperPipe by reigning X Games champion Alex Ferreira, as Friday’s competition saw strength in youth on both the men’s and women’s sides and under the lights of Buttermilk Mountain.
Nico Porteous of New Zealand earned his first X Games gold medal by nailing back-to-back 1600s on his way to the top step of the podium before an unnaturally quiet stadium that barred spectators due to COVID-19. At 19, he was the youngest skier in the men’s field.
“I had one goal this week, and that was to do back-to-back 16s,” Porteous said, adding that he had been working on the spins for more than a year.
“Everyone killed it. I think it was one of the most amazing pipe comps that’s ever been done,” he said.
Porteous said he had an advantage in being able to train regularly in his home country during the pandemic, unlike most of the world’s other teams, whose countries weren’t as successful in containing COVID-19 than New Zealand and thus had more restrictions.
Less than four months after sustaining serious injuries from a training accident in Switzerland, Crested Butte native Aaron Blunck reprised his 2020 X Games finish by winning the silver medal. But this year — after harboring modest expectations since he only recently returned to snow — Blunck, 24, reveled in his runner-up status.
Birk Irving of Winter Park finished third and said he had been pushing himself in training, especially during the past two weeks, to prepare for X Games Aspen 2021, which continues through Sunday.
“Being on the podium with two legends like this is a dream come true,” said Irving, 21.
The podium finishers all were grateful to be able to compete in the first freeskiing contest of the 2020-21 season, as it represented some semblance of normalcy during the pandemic.
FIS World Cup halfpipe competitions at Copper Mountain, Calgary and Mammoth Mountain have been canceled this season, and the location of the World Championships remains undecided.
Ferreira, gold medalist for the past two years and an Aspen native, appeared to be en route to a strong final run, which featured huge 1440s in both directions — but a back slap on the final hit took him out of contention.
Ferreira was not available immediately after the event to comment but Mike Riddle, Pro Pipe coach for the U.S. Ski Team, said it wasn’t the 26 year old’s night.
Riddle said he was stoked for the finishes of two of the four American athletes in the field.
“I’m proud of Birk and Blunck,” Riddle said. “Coming back from injury (Blunck), we had no expectations. To come away with a medal is unbelievable.”
David Wise, reigning Olympic halfpipe champion in 2014 and 2018, was not a factor in the podium order. At 30, the veteran from Reno, Nevada was the oldest competitor in the competition.
At the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea three years ago, Friday night’s winner, Nico Porteous, finished with the bronze medal behind Wise and Ferreira.
In the Women’s Ski SuperPipe, which ran before the men took center stage, 17-year-old Eileen Gu of China became the first rookie to win Women’s SuperPipe and the first Chinese athlete to win gold at Winter X Games.
“I love seeing young girls shred,” Gu said after her winning run that included 900s in both directions. She shared the podium with Cassie Sharp, a six-time X Games medalist who won silver, and Rachel Karker, who took the bronze medal.
A three-event skier in these X Games, Gu earlier Friday earned bronze in Big Air and said her training as a distance runner gave her the foundation to compete in multiple events this weekend.
After finishing her slopestyle competition on Saturday, Gu predicted: “I don’t think I’ll ever sleep better than tomorrow night.”