The 25 socially distanced seats that were arranged for municipal court spectators or those on the docket Monday afternoon quickly filled — and just outside the doors, dozens of masked protesters with signs reading “drop the charges” and “shame on Carbondale” anxiously awaited word on the most recent legal update in Michael Francisco’s case.
In that sense, not much. Francisco, who faces three misdemeanor charges — including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations — has not yet entered a plea. His attorney, Michael Edminister, had hopes of getting the charges dismissed outright, but prosecutor Angela Roff did not acknowledge the two times he mentioned that intention in court.
“Request that the town dismiss the charge, which I could do,” Edminister told Carbondale Municipal Court Judge John Collins when asked how he’d like to proceed Monday. “Or you set this over in order for City Market to comply with the subpoena.”
Roff then addressed the latter, explaining that Carbondale police had served the subpoena ordering that City Market produce witness statements and reports from the Christmas Eve incident last year at the Carbondale market that resulted in four police officers arresting a Black man while lying facedown for allegedly grimacing and pointing at a woman — hence the disorderly conduct charge — working at the City Market fuel station during a transaction. City Market requested until 4 p.m. March 15 to comply with that subpoena, a timeline to which the defense agreed.
Edminister repeated his desire to see the prosecution drop the charges, this time more substantively.
“I have received a fairly comprehensive set of the typical police reports and witness statements that were collected by the Carbondale Police Department. I believe there is sufficient information contained in those reports to dismiss these charges today,” he said.
He then outlined his frustrations with what he described as an inability to open three media files sent from the prosecution during the discovery process. Because those files exist on a platform proprietary to City Market with which he’s unfamiliar, he has not successfully been able to view them.
Roff only addressed the media files in her reply, scheduling a time for the two attorneys to address the matter before the next court date, April 12.
Without the full discovery and no willingness to dismiss the charges, the case was continued to April 12 at 4:30 p.m., without Francisco entering a plea. Several members of the public brought prepared statements in support of Francisco but, because Monday’s hearing was an initial one and not the venue for such things, were not able to read them to the judge.
“There is so much wrong here — obviously way more than the arresting officers understand. Today a trial began in Minneapolis to prosecute the racist cop who murdered George Floyd. Ironic that in our sheltered little town, we hear this case today about white cops mistreating Black Americans,” Peter Mertz wrote.
“Trying to prove that police were justified in their actions, and that Michael deserves to be convicted of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct will be a lose-lose for all involved,” contended Gwen Garcelon in her statement. “There will be greater distrust of police and town government, greater distaste for City Market management and we will likely see fewer people of color deciding to live in our town … or this could be a moment of solidarity, where we agree that we are capable of better and we do what it takes to get there.”
Outside the courtroom, Edminister addressed a small group of lingering protesters Monday, answering their questions and posing one of his own.
“I don’t know why we’re here, frankly. Why are we in Carbondale?” he said, noting that typically the only type of criminal case that is heard in municipal court is minor in possession. “These are three misdemeanor offenses that should be and very much, in normal course, would be in front of Judge [Paul] Metzger, in Glenwood. ...Something happened, and that’s what I’m really curious about.”
Mayor Dan Richardson said Monday evening that he did not know why the case is being handled in Carbondale instead of Glenwood Springs, but he did reiterate that there will be an independent evaluation of the case and the way responding officers handled it. That’s in addition to a separate endeavor looking at the police department more holistically.
“We as the town had committed to looking at our police, our training and our culture last fall, but we said let’s wait — one, because of COVID and two, our police chief was still settling in,” Richardson said, noting Chief Kirk Wilson’s October hiring. “We had planned an outreach … to dive more deeply into community policing, as well as community support. What we’re realizing is policing may look different in the future.”
After the case was continued Monday, Francisco and local resident Edward Troy spoke amid protesters, discussing racism in the United States — Francisco grew up in the Caribbean before moving to Los Angeles, he said, and had to learn about African-American history to understand this country’s racism — and specifically Black Americans’ relationship with police.
The latter is a topic Wilson himself addressed in a community letter upon stepping into his role.
“Let me be very clear, the untimely and despicable death of Mr. Floyd, while in police custody, is completely and utterly unacceptable! As I watched the video of Mr. Floyd’s last moments, I felt anger, sorrow, frustration and disgust. I am outraged that this type of behavior is still happening in our country,” Wilson wrote.
But Francisco felt that it was the police officers’ training that led to him being put face-down on the floor of the City Market — where he also is an employee — and arrested by four police officers, including Wilson.
“For some reason, they just went on that training and now we’re all here talking about it. And I tried to reach out and tell them — I didn’t do anything at all. The training they had bypassed logic or common sense they could have used.”
While Troy was not arrested at the Carbondale City Market, he has experienced his own “racially tinged” moment, he said. One evening about a month ago, he forgot his mask and ran back to his car to get it. It was near closing time, he allowed, but he was already at the cart station wiping down a cart, and when he tried to enter the store area of the building, he was barred from doing so.
“And I didn’t say anything at the time. I left and shopped at the Glenwood Springs City Market. A little inconvenient, but nevertheless,” he said, adding that he tries not to expend energy on racist individuals. “Those individuals have gone out of their way to obstruct and be deliberate problems for me, and I don’t want to be bothered with it, but now I have to be bothered with it because they are in a position where they have been granted an entitlement to behave in the way that they do. That is the danger that we have in this country right now.”
Because it was after business hours, no Kroger Co. spokesperson was immediately available Monday night to comment for this story. Kroger operates the City Market grocery chain.