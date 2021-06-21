Chason Russell remembered as world-class athlete, friend and mentor

When Jordan White speaks of Chason Russell, he does so from two perspectives: one as the president of Mountain Rescue Aspen, for which Russell was a volunteer, and also as a friend.
“I got to know him on the team and through everything. He’s a very talented member of Mountain Rescue,” White said of Russell, whose body was discovered after a two-day search after the kayaker went missing in a grueling rapid known as Meatgrinder on the Crystal River Thursday.
Russell, 41, became separated from his three-member kayaking group Thursday, overturned and released from his kayak. According to an announcement from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office Sunday morning, he drowned in the incident, a death that was ruled an accident. Dispatch received the call reporting Russell’s missing status Thursday evening at about 9:25. Despite significant search efforts led by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office — both on foot and via drone, but to no avail — those endeavors had to be put on hold and resumed Friday morning.
But it wasn’t just sheriff’s deputies — joined by responders from Carbondale & Rural Protection District — and MRA crews looking for Russell, said Victor Major, a fellow Telluride native now residing in Aspen.
“A huge crew from Telluride came up — as well as people from all over the state, including Denver and Durango. They all came up to help,” Major said Sunday. “I think everyone knew that Chason would have done the same for any of them.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by White about Russell.
“A bunch of Telluride people did come up and ultimately — the way I understand it, they were the ones who actually located him. It was pretty touching to see how many people came into town immediately.” White said. “He wasn’t a very loud personality but his actions spoke a lot for him.”
Those actions ranged from skiing to biking to kayaking, and sharing any of those passions with anyone wanting to learn. Both White and Major described Russell as a mentor — a role Major feels fortunate to have experienced, both as a teenager in Telluride learning kayaking in a town not known for the sport to being coached as a big-mountain skier. Subsequently when the two had both relocated, albeit separately for different reasons, to the Roaring Fork Valley, Major kept in touch with his old coach.
“He was one person that I would reach out to go skiing or go kayaking,” Major said upon his move to Aspen. “When I was coming of age in Telluride, Chason was there and was really involved in the kayak club and the big-mountain ski team. He really helped nurture a lot of young mountain outdoors kids from Telluride.
“He was a mentor to me and a coach and a hero — but also a friend, and I think that’s what a lot of people’s relationship to him was,” he continued.
Among the “ad-hoc, grassroots search operation that happened among his friends and family,” as Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta described it, was Russell’s new wife, whom he married June 9.
“There is a touching element to it,” Burchetta said. “They notified the Carbondale fire department as soon as they did locate him, then we came up and did our thing.”
Russell moved to Aspen from Telluride in 2011, after more than a decade teaching at Telluride Academy. In addition to coaching at the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and volunteering with MRA, Russell also worked for a family in Aspen as a sort of hybrid between property manager and adventure coordinator, as he told Adventure Journal in a 2016 interview.
“Well, I generally tell people I do property management, and some ski coaching on the side. They generally ask what company I work for. Well, I don’t. I work for one family in Aspen, but it’s more than just keeping an eye on their property,” Russell said. “It’s more like I’m their go-to guy for everything, daily and multi-day adventures, usually skiing, biking, hiking, or kayaking.”
It was a job that suited him well, as multi-day adventures, sometimes all over the world, were how he preferred to spend his personal time, as well. White recalled fondly a trip he took with Russell and another MRA member, Keith Bosscher, to Mongolia a few years ago.
“I’ve had this part of Mongolia I wanted to go ski in for a while. I had a couple of other friends … it was Chason and Keith, and we put it together and went. It was fun,” White said.
Still, White remembers both his roles when talking about Russell.
“I’m telling you about going on a trip to Mongolia … as a friend,” he said. “Mountain Rescue is feeling like we lost a member of our family. But we’ll support each other and get through it together and we’d like to do anything we can to support his family, as well.”