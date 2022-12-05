Chef Nobu Matsuhisa slid into the booth at his namesake Aspen culinary staple comfortably — after all, the celebrity chef known for bringing the world Japanese cuisine with a Peruvian flair may live in Los Angeles, but he’s right at home here.
He may have more than 30 restaurants across the globe, but the Matsuhisa in Aspen is special: It was the second Matsuhisa he opened, in 1998, his first expansion of the brand since opening the first Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in 1987. His business partner — who’s been part of what Nobu describes as the Matsuhisa family for 19 years — Todd Clark sits next to him, beaming at the importance of the establishment being able to commemorate 25 years in business.
Before becoming a partner in the restaurant, Clark worked as the restaurant’s general manager.
“My team is very, very important to the business. At my age, I still keep working, but I like to support the young people,” Nobu said, referring to Clark. “He used to be the manager … but he’s partner now. So I’m the father — then I have the son, my daughters, you know,” gesturing to the bustling staff who at about 4 p.m. were busy setting up for dinner service. “That’s why I like to come visit.”
Clark agreed with the chef’s assessment of his operations.
“He has family all over the world, restaurants all over the world,” Clark said. “And he gives opportunity, and he’s a mentor and teaches all of us how to give people opportunities so that we can keep growing — and, you know, make people happy in the world and serve his food.”
It’s a recipe that continues working: Clark was equally happy to share news that readers of The Aspen Times recently voted Matsuhisa Aspen’s best restaurant, a distinction he doesn’t take for granted, especially during a time in which the local culinary scene has undergone considerable turnover.
“No restaurant would be as successful as we are without the support of the community, and this is a hard place to have a restaurant — in a resort community with all the challenges — but the community is supportive of Nobu San and our family,” Clark said, later adding, “I can give you assurance, 100%, that we’re going to be here a long time.”
Nobu credits his success on three main ingredients: “Good food, good service, good ambiance,” he said.
And now, good fashion for a good cause. Last year, Nobu launched a collaboration with LA-based designer Chris Stamp, of Stampd. Nobu has intentionally kept the growth of their “Sushi Club” product line incremental: first with the Beverly Hills Sushi Club, as hats and T-shirts. Then they released a jacket.
“We go one by one, step by step,” Nobu said.
The next step is in Aspen: during the Sunday afternoon interview, Nobu was wearing a Sushi Club Aspen sweatshirt.
For Nobu, the expansion into the fashion business — his limited-release Beverly Hills Sushi Club jackets sold out online almost immediately — is also a means of growing his philanthropic foundation.
“For my side, I don’t make any money,” he said. “Chris sends me the check, and I have the Matsuhisa Foundation, I donate 100% every six months.” His fledgling foundation is able to to support a wide array of causes, from cancer research to hospitals, schools and police departments.
As the Sushi Club grows, so too can Nobu’s charitable work. And he’s already looking toward the future. The next Sushi Club? Likely New York.
In the immediate term, Nobu’s next destination is Tokyo — where he’ll receive this year’s “The Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Award” from the Japanese government.
“This award is conferred by the Commissioner for Cultural Affairs to individuals who have made distinguished accomplishment in artistic and cultural activities,” according to the government’s website.