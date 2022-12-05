Chef Nobu Matsuhisa smiles in front of the sushi bar at his namesake restaurant in Aspen. He has a lot to be happy about: Matsuhisa celebrates its 25th year on Main Street, and it was just voted “best restaurant” by Aspen Times readers. That’s not the only award Nobu is acknowledging. Later this month, he will be accepting “The Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Award” from the Japanese government. “This award is conferred by the Commissioner for Cultural Affairs to individuals who have made distinguished accomplishment in artistic and cultural activities,” according to the government’s website.