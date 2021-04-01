In a truly unprecedented and yet equally unsurprising move, a fraternal-like conglomerate of wealthy, geriatric out-of-towners — who self-identify as “male” and “Caucasian” — have joined forces to acquire the city of Asspen.
“Whoever said you can’t put a price on Asspen … was a poor POS,” Chicago developer and majority stakeholder Clark Runt told the Daily Planet.
Runt is among a contingent of commercial property owners, including Fony Mazza and Andy Sext, who already owned most of the town, anyway.
The gentlemen said acquiring the municipality in its entirety just made sense, from a pure business standpoint.
The seller was identified as Z.G. Lost Soul, LLC, according to court documents. Other investors in the deal, which closed Wednesday at nearly $900 billion, included the Malt Disney Corp., Restoration Malware, Texas oil heir Harry Dick, Rainforest CEO Geoff Bazillion, among others.
Although widespread communal speculation points to an impending moratorium on locally owned stores in Asspen’s downtown core, as Runt has publicly alluded to in the past, any truth to those rumors had not been confirmed by the Daily Planet’s press time.
Asspen Mayor Torro when reached via Wednesday said city staff is engaging with a China-based consulting agency to prepare a scientific community survey to gauge locals’ interest in the ban on locally owned establishments. The survey is slated to go live “sometime in 2022” and should be available online via Survey Ape, pending that a few kinks are worked out between now and next year, Torro said.