While the accident Friday morning on Highway 82 near the Tree Farm resulted in one loss of life, it’s believed a worse tragedy was averted than if the vehicle had crashed into the parking lot near Whole Foods or the RFTA bus stop.
The name of the 66-year-old victim — a man from Snowmass according to the Colorado State Patrol — was pending notification of kin and had not been released from the Eagle County Coroner’s Office as of Saturday evening.
The cause of the accident, which is being investigated as a medical issue, occurred in Eagle County at milepost 20 and was described as a “single vehicle versus a tree,” said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.
Cutler said the driver was going east on Highway 82 when he veered into the other lane of traffic and eventually traveled 70 feet off the road.
He did not strike any vehicles in the westbound lane, the trooper said.
The man was unresponsive and without a heartbeat at the scene, said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson, though lifesaving measures continued for 20 minutes.
The vehicle, a black 2015 Subaru Forester, struck the tree, part of a line of trees along the Tree Farm property, at a low rate of speed, Thompson said.
The car was still running when rescuers arrived.
“One thing is we’re probably very lucky nothing happened or that he went into the Whole Foods parking lot, or the bus stop,” Thompson said Saturday.
The chief said he believed an autopsy would be required.
CSP’s Cutler did not know whether the deceased resided in Snowmass or Snowmass Village.