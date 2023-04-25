Kids First presented an update to the Aspen City Council on Monday, revealing some long-awaited data about waitlists and child-care availability in Pitkin County.
Megan Monaghan, co-manager of Kids First, presented data compiled by the Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council showing how many families are currently waitlisted for child care in the county, noting the demand is just as great as everyone expected. There are currently 460 children waiting for a spot, and there is capacity for 541 individual children across all programs in the county. As of April 10, 11 programs reported a total of 12 openings.
“So it’s as big as we thought,” Monaghan said. “The need is almost twice what we can provide.”
Kids First hopes to compile more data and launch a website in the coming days where families can search for available programs in the area.
Council members said they appreciated seeing the data and looked forward to seeing deeper dives in the future.
“I’ve been frustrated that there’s been some narratives out there that there is no need,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said. “To see some figures on that is really important for me and for the community.”
Monaghan also presented an outline of things they are doing to take action on the council’s goal to increase child-care availability. Those actions include increasing capacity, prioritizing recruitment and retention of an early childhood workforce, pursuing grants and supporting other programs within Kids First.
“I’m sure you’re all aware that there’s a child-care crisis in our community, in the valley and really across the country,” Monaghan said. “This crisis refers to, among other things, a lack of available spaces, as well as a shortage of qualified early childhood educators.”
To increase spaces for child care, Kids First is focusing on several programs as well as local expansion funds and regional efforts to increase capacity.
Two new programs recently opened, including Little Steps College at Colorado Mountain College on Dec. 5, which is now fully enrolled with seven to eight babies a day. Ajax Cubs recently opened two classrooms in the Yellow Brick Building and plans to open the remainder of its rooms over the next four months as they recruit staff.
Staff recruitment and retention is a barrier for all Kids First programs, not just those that have recently opened. Kids First offers incentives to support teachers and staff, including training, professional-development opportunities, bonuses and mental health support.
For its programs in the Yellow Brick, Kids First is also piloting a program to waive the rent for classrooms. Monaghan said that this is an effort to directly support staff, and teachers have said that it is already proving to have a positive impact on their programs.
“Aspen Mountain Tots is using the money saved on rent to provide health insurance for their staff,” she said. “Ajax Cubs, over the next year, will be hiring an extra staff member to work as a float teacher in the classroom.”
A “float teacher” is an extra staff member who can provide breaks for teachers, providing relief and opportunities for teachers to take time for professional development or take a break. Monaghan said it’s also a retention incentive. Ajax Cubs also will use some of the money saved to have staff appreciation events like bowling nights and team lunches, which Monaghan said she thought was unique.
“This was a really creative idea that they came up with that I was impressed with,” she said.