The body of a well-known Aspen man who was reported missing to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office was found Sunday above Lenado.
Christian Dusold, 51, was confirmed by Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers as the victim of an apparent suicide by gunshot. An autopsy will likely be conducted this week.
Ayers said the initial page was received by the sheriff’s office at 10:13 a.m. Sunday after friends reported him missing. Dusold’s friends provided enough information so the deputies were able to locate the man’s car, almost a two-hour drive above Lenado, and then the victim. His family was notified yesterday, Ayers said.
Aspen Mayor Torre reflected Sunday afternoon on Dusold, who he said most recently had been working as a property manager and caretaker.
Torre said he and Dusold had been roommates, “on a couple of occasions” and throughout the years. He recalled his friend as “a smiler, Chris really loved to smile.”
Dusold was passionate about music and used to work at the Double Diamond (now Belly Up), according to Torre.
“He loved music and seeing people having a good time. He was a good part of making people have a good time,” Torre said. He later added, “His friends meant everything to him.”
While Torre said “he seemed very happy and content right now, he was still struggling with depression and how he was dealing with that.”
Torre stressed that, “There are resources and help out there for people” and reflected on the high suicide rate in the valley.
The Hope Center offers a 24-hour confidential Hopeline, 970-925-5858 (Aspen): 970-306-4673 (Eagle County) and 970-945-3728 (Garfield County).