During the first Christmas of the pandemic, the birth of Jesus Christ will be celebrated both in-person and virtually at Aspen-area churches, depending on the house of worship.
St. Mary Catholic Church on Main Street in downtown Aspen will host services that allow 25% capacity on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, said Fr. Darrick Leier, pastor. Mass will be celebrated today at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and on Christmas Day at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“For Christmas Masses before COVID we had 400 people,” Leier said Wednesday. Now, the capacity is limited to just under 100, he said. On Dec. 7, the state of Colorado determined that places of worship were deemed “essential businesses.”
Parishioners at St. Mary sit in every other pew and only household members can sit in the same row, he said. When it comes time to accepting the host, the priest will walk around the church and dispense it to individuals.
“Everyone remains in their pews to avoid any pinch points,” he said, adding, “We feel really comfortable” with how Mass is celebrated at St. Mary. More information is available at https://stmaryaspen.org
Since early September, the Aspen Chapel has been hosting in-person services, which were initially halted in March at the start of the pandemic. Attendance was capped at 20 people in the spacious chapel near the Aspen roundabout that has a non-pandemic capacity of about 200 people.
For Christmas Eve 2020, congregants will be treated to a special carol service that was produced and edited by minister Vesey, his wife Heather and their two teenage children, Jessica and Samuel.
“All of us are hosting that service on Christmas Eve,” Vesey said.
In normal, pre-pandemic times, the Aspen Chapel would host three services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — but not in 2020.
“This year, it’s responsible not to,” Vesey said. He added that on Sunday, Dec. 27, the church will host an in-person service — in addition to its livestream — “But we don’t really want to encourage people to come,” out of concerns for health and safety.
For the past six years, the chapel has livestreamed its services via the broadcast network located within the building. “That will continue” at Aspenchapel.org, he said.
The Rev. Dr. Robert de Wetter, senior pastor at the Snowmass Chapel advocates comfort when joining in the celebration of Jesus’ birth.
“This Christmas Eve, you have decisions to make. Will you: Dress up in your Christmas finest? Slip into jammies and make a big mug of cocoa? Put on your coat and boots, walk around the block and come back home to ‘enter’ church,” de Wetter said in a video postcard.
During an interview Wednesday, de Wetter confirmed that Snowmass Chapel has been only hosting online services for a number of weeks, with limited attendance in the Owl Creek Road church prior to the Advent season.
Foresight into the holiday season started in the fall, he said. Like the Aspen Chapel, this year’s Christmas services will be online-only.
“In September we began to plan for Christmas Eve this year. We have produced a Christmas special. Music, reflections, and amazing video footage of the area,” he said, that will be available at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve on either snowmasschapel.org or YouTube.
“At the heart of the purpose of the chapel is the love of God. We believe doing everything we can to keep people safe is what love is all about. Our faith is all about how we treat others,” de Wetter said.
Spirit of service
Doing unto others and “the spirit of service” is also at the heart of Aspen Chapel’s message this year, according to Nicholas Vesey.
From his office view on Wednesday, Vesey was watching cars line up to receive food through the program administered by Aspen Family Connections. He reflected on the approximately 200 families who previously had received food boxes through the community effort.
The chapel is blessed with an abundance of space for meeting rooms, which it recently was able to open up to support groups.
Reflecting on the circle of service, Vesey noted how his elderly mother, living independently at age 92, was looked after by her neighbors.
“All of us are looking around to see how we can serve,” he said. “We feel so privileged to be a part of that.”
The Snowmass Chapel’s Christmas message “is all about hope,” said de Wetter. “That there is no better time to hear the message of Christmas than this year because of the hope the birth of Jesus conveys. Light overcomes darkness, we can trust God, God is love, God gifts us God’s peace, and Christmas tells us we have a God of new beginnings every day.”
“We will overcome and can be resilient because of Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection,” he said.
Pivoting to online-only when COVID-19 numbers are surging is the right thing to do for the Snowmass Chapel’s congregants, he believes.
“Typically, we do three in-person services with over 1,000 in attendance. The last thing we want to do is turn people away so this is also part of why we are staying online,” Rev. de Wetter said.
Fr. Darrick will be masked and ready for his many Masses over the next two days when he will share with the Catholics “that there’s always hope and hope. We can see the light is coming.”
Other local churches are choosing in-person and virtual-only for the holidays.
Crossroads Church Aspen will host in-person services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. For more info visit ccaspen.com
The Aspen Community Church will celebrate virtually with Rev. Jerry Herships, according to its website www.aspencommunitychurch.org.
“This year our Christmas Eve service will be a simple one, just like the first Christmas in Bethlehem. It will be a pre-recorded service of scripture, music, carols, and a message from Jerry,” according to its website.
Aspen’s Christ Episcopal is also hosting online-only services for Christmas Eve., at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at their website christchurchaspen.org/christmas and on the YouTube page.
“For the safety of the community, this event is virtual only. Please do not come to the church,” it was noted.