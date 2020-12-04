For Mountain Greenery owner Jillian Kops, trying to find Fraser firs during a pandemic has led to quite a few holiday headaches.
“It’s such a trickle-down effect,” Kops said of the Christmas tree industry. “There are so many people involved.”
In an ordinary year, Kops orders 400 Christmas trees in October from vendors in North Carolina and receives them on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Not knowing what the holidays would look like this year, however, Kops ordered 100 fewer Christmas trees — and had to do so by early July in order to secure them.
“They had to secure their trees and their staff,” Kops said of her vendor in North Carolina. “That’s all this company does, so they have to have their ducks in a row.”
Additionally, Mountain Greenery’s Christmas tree order, which included 17-foot-tall Fraser firs, came in three separate truckloads, creating logistical hurdles while observing COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We’re all in masks. We’re trying to unload trees, and we’re supposed to be six feet apart from each other,” Kops said. “Even though we were outside, we were really conscientious of the virus and the regulations.”
According to Kops, although her North Carolina-based vendor grows its own Christmas trees, this year, they also received additional ones from Canada, adding border issues to the mix.
“They said that some of our trees were coming in from Canada, and because of COVID and border restrictions, they weren’t letting the truck through,” Kops said. “Our orders got really messed up.”
Despite the pandemic, Kops said her Christmas tree prices had increased but only “very slightly.” Additionally, as of Dec. 1, Mountain Greenery had already sold half of its Christmas trees.
“We were getting people coming in before Thanksgiving,” Kops said. “People were ready.”
In El Jebel, Eagle Crest Nursery General Manager Diana Mundinger said they ordered nearly 1,000 Christmas trees in early June from their growers in North Carolina and Michigan.
“Right now, if I wanted to get more, everyone is sold out,” Mundinger said of her Christmas tree vendors. “It’s not something you can just put together and put on a shelf a few hours later. It takes eight to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree.”
Like Kops, Mundinger also said Eagle Crest Nursery’s trees were selling faster than they had in previous years.
“We got our first load of trees the week before Thanksgiving, and we were selling trees off the truck, pretty much,” Mundinger said. “People have been getting an early start this year for sure.”
While people can purchase Christmas trees at businesses throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, they can also cut them down themselves with the proper permit.
According to Bureau of Land Management Colorado Acting Communications Director Jayson Barangan, the agency was anticipating an increase in Christmas tree permit sales in 2020.
“Christmas tree permits can be purchased from all BLM offices throughout the state,” Barangan said in an email. “Six of our field offices are selling permits online via forestproducts.blm.gov, and the remaining field offices are working to conduct sales online as well.”
According to Barangan, typically the BLM issues between 1,000 and 1,500 Christmas tree permits each year in the state.
“Most of which are sold out of our Grand Junction field office,” Barangan said. “Cutting down your own Christmas tree is a fun and unique experience, and BLM public lands offer the opportunity.”