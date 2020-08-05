The Colorado High School Activities Association has announced its 2020-2021 interscholastic athletics and activities calendar.
CHSAA split the calendar into four seasons of approximately seven weeks. Participants will see reductions in the number of competitions, length of post-season activities and the number of state qualifiers.
The resumption of all activities and athletics is subject to change based upon any changes to national, state or local guidelines, the organization pressed in its announcement Tuesday.
Season A has a staggered start time, depending on the sport: boys golf began practice on Aug. 3, softball and boys tennis is set to begin on Aug. 10 and cross country on Aug. 12. All sports will conclude by Oct. 17, as the state anticipates a likely resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late fall, leading to a sports participation moratorium from Oct. 18, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.
Other traditional fall sports — field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, spirit, unified bowling and girls volleyball — are unable to be played under current state health guidelines.
Seasons B, C and D will see 2021 start dates.
Season B — comprising basketball, ice hockey, skiing, spirit, girls swimming and wrestling — begins on Jan. 4, and concludes by March 6.
Season C will run March 1 through May 1 and includes field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, unified bowling and girls volleyball. Football may see a slightly longer season (Feb. 22 - May 8) due to specific equipment and safety rules.
Season D will begin on April 26, and concludes by June 26. Those sports include baseball, girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys swimming, track and field and boys volleyball.
Specific sport modifications, practice requirements, game requirements and procedures will be posted by Thursday, further information can be found on CHSAANow.com.