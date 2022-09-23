The underlying problem facing child care programs in the Aspen area continues to linger: Employers are struggling to find enough staff to supplement the demand for early childhood education.
On Monday, the Aspen City Council directed staff to take a step away from physical expansion for the time being and focus more on staff recruitment and retention. The council also asked to see more information about Kids First’s needs during budget discussions next month — and brought up concerns about a sales tax split that would support child care workforce capacity and housing for child care staff.
“The purpose [on Monday] was to see if we were having the same understanding with council direction to not necessarily modify the goal, but move the focus to child care staff, because it’s kind of dire straits out there,” Shirley Ritter, executive director of Kids First, said on Thursday. “That’s where our proposal really focuses on some money that goes directly to staff, increases in financial aid to help families — because costs are anticipated to increase — and then some director support. That’s an important piece.”
As staff and council members noted on Monday, child care expansion and adding more resources for families is still a priority, but the more immediate need is a reliable workforce. The council was supportive of Kids First’s requests to move the Burlingame child care center project to schematic design and then pause it so the focus can shift more on staff recruitment and retention.
Mayor Torre suggested putting some focus on a potential future child care facility at the Lumberyard instead of Burlingame, although he noted that the construction and timing at the Lumberyard would involve other complications and agreed that getting through the schematic design process at Burlingame is important.
“I’ve said plenty of times in meetings that I think the Lumberyard location actually is a better location, mostly because of Harmony Road and the access to the Burlingame facility,” he said. “But my biggest concern right now is building something that we’re not going to be able to staff.”
Torre mentioned the three classrooms that were vacated earlier this year by Aspen Mountain Tots in the Yellow Brick Building, asking what happened to the kids that went to those classrooms for school.
“I think we need those three classrooms back, and I don’t think we want to lose anymore, but it does give you a pause,” Torre said. “So I’m all on board. As far as the pause goes, I say rename it — looking for funding opportunities is more what we’re looking for ... I think we should definitely be focusing on staffing and what the future looks like for this.”
As for those empty spaces in the Yellow Brick, the city’s Request for Proposals is still open and the rooms are still waiting to be filled. Staff asked the council on Monday if they would support eliminating rent charges at the Yellow Brick so that programs can put that money towards staff recruitment and retention instead. Programs would still be charged for utilities and be asked to track water, trash and gas usage. Council members were supportive of this request as well.
“At the end of the day, we are lucky there’s a lot of dispersed child care operators in different parts of the area, but they also could close at any time,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “And the one that we know does go forward is the Yellow Brick, and so to make sure we have operators there and to be able to fill the three empty rooms, I’d like to make that as attractive an offer as possible.”
Ritter said that the few programs that have reached out with interest in the empty Yellow Brick rooms have not been confident that they can find the numbers to staff three classrooms.
“We think that with council direction, if they want to reduce or forgo that rent, I think that will make those rooms that much more attractive,” Ritter said. “We’ve heard from a few people that are interested, but it’s the same problem — they just don’t know if they’re going to be able to find the staff.”
It’s the same complaint that the previous tenants had when the city changed the terms of their lease to require both Playgroup Aspen and Aspen Mountain Tots to operate five days per week rather than four. When Kadi Kuhlenberg, owner of Playgroup Aspen, could not reach an acceptable agreement with the Kids First about the new mandate, she shuttered her business. Dawn Ryan, owner of Aspen Mountain Tots, closed one of her business’ classrooms.
“I think that the other piece to that is the cost of staffing, but I think the more powerful point is we had four fully staffed classrooms there, and my only one my staff is still working in child care. They’ve lost some really high-quality teachers who have moved on from this profession as a result of their decisions and the impact it had on Playgroup,” Kuhlenberg said Tuesday, adding that all 28 of the kids her business served had found alternative child care options.
That fact is a testament to a point she’s been making to city officials since roughly July 2021: that waitlist data in the Roaring Fork Valley, while dramatic, can be misleading. Often, parents are on multiple waitlists, bloating the numbers.
“It’s just such a loss [because of] the decisions of the city, which they’ve based on waitlist numbers,” she continued, “and now, a year and some change later, they’re finally recognizing that that data isn’t sufficient.”
In Monday’s work session, Richards was also supportive of splitting the sales tax that funds child care to allocate 75% of the funds to work force capacity efforts and 25% to housing for child care workers. Torre and Councilman Skippy Mesirow said they still had concerns and questions about the split but were willing to start the conversation there. Ritter said that the lost rent revenue will factor into this equation, but it won’t be the biggest budget ask come October if the tax dollars are put towards staffing.
Kids First will return to council chambers on Oct. 18 for a budget discussion. At that time, Ritter said that Kids First will present more information about the Yellow Brick and the tax split. In the meantime, she added that Kids First is reaching out to families and program directors for thoughts and ideas about what their needs are and how things could be improved.
Kids First also plans to visit the council again on Dec. 5 for a work session on the Burlingame center. Ritter said that Kids First will present cost estimates and other information about the plans. Between now and then, Kids First will also be collecting data from a waitlist program that will provide more information about the demand for child care. Council members said they were looking forward to seeing what information the numbers will provide.