A citizen-initiated petition to repeal the city of Aspen’s temporary moratorium on new residential development and short-term rental permits began collecting signatures this week.
The petition and accompanying proposed ordinance to repeal the moratorium was reviewed by Aspen City Clerk Nicole Henning just before Christmas and is now approved and ready for Aspen-elector signatories. The petition packet was filed on Dec. 17 in response to the city’s rapid approval of Ordinance 27 — through an emergency procedure — which pauses certain types of new residential development until June 8 and STR permits until Sept. 30.
“The citizens’ initiative is one of the many techniques we explored to get our voices across, which we don’t feel that we’ve had the opportunity to do,” said Bill Guth, one of the two local members of the real estate community who filed the petition. “We feel that we represent many people in our community — not just people who don’t live here, but many people who do live in the city limits. We feel that those people, ourselves included, are not being listened to.”
Guth and Bob Bowden, whose name also appears on the citizen-initiated ordinance, have 180 days to collect nearly 1,000 signatures from full-time Aspen residents, which adds up to 15% of the electorate. Guth said he and Bowden hope to gather all the necessary signatures by the end of this month.
If they are successful, Aspen City Council will review the proposed ordinance, and their rejection of it will send the issue to voters via special election.
Guth said in an email that the initiative is for Aspenites “who are interested in more thoughtful, responsible land-use policy changes that involve collaboration with the community, and a city council who follows their own rules — i.e. does not abuse ‘emergency powers,’ which are designed for true public health emergencies.”
To serve as the face of their effort, Guth and Bowden have formed the non-profit organization Aspenites for Responsible Land Use Policy. The organization is searching for volunteers who would like to serve as an official circulator of the petition, who, by state statute, must be present to validate all signatures on the petition packet. Those interested in volunteering can contact Guth or Bowden.
ARLUP is also collecting donations on FundRazr under “Repeal Aspen’s ‘Emergency’ Ordinance 27.” Contributions will go toward legal fees and public education efforts.
The citizens’ initiative was originally filed on the grounds that there was no evidence of an emergency, and that the city did not allow the community a chance to speak before the moratorium went into effect. Bowden also said that the city is confusing economic activity with growth by linking higher housing prices to tourism.
“Over 10 years, our population has grown next to nothing. We have an economic issue,” Bowden said. “The number of homes has only increased 3%. The city seems to be confusing this brisk lifestyle with growth.”
Bowden and Guth also said that they and other members of the community would like an opportunity from the city to share their insights as industry professionals and give suggestions on how affordable housing could be better mitigated.
The petition must be signed in person and will be available at the front desk of the Aspen Garfield & Hecht law office at 625 E. Hyman Ave., Suite 201, every day during business hours. Guth asked those interested in signing to do so as soon as possible to make sure it is done in time.
Guth can be reached at 970-306-8757 or at bill@wnggroup.com, and Bowden can be reached at 970-948-7000 or at bob@bobbowden.com.