The city of Aspen announced five finalists on Wednesday for the new chief of the Aspen Police Department.
The finalists were narrowed down from a pool of 44 applicants, according to a press release from the city. Going forward, they will enter an extensive interview process that includes six components, from meeting city and police department staff to interacting with community members.
Among the five finalists are current APD staff members Bill Linn, current interim chief, and Linda Consuegra, former interim chief and current assistant chief of administration. In December, the city announced that Consuegra and Linn would split the interim role until March 22 in preparation for a permanent replacement.
The other three candidates are Kimberly Ferber, the operations commander for the Sterling Police Department in Sterling, Colorado; Charlie Schoepflin, a commander at the Commerce City Police Department; and Laurie Scott, the assistant chief of police for the city of Loveland, Colorado.
“These five candidates have continually impressed the recruitment team with their energy, initiative and progressive approach to community policing,” Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said in the release. “I am looking forward to getting to know the candidates better and hearing from the community in this next stage of the selection process.”
On March 8 and 9, the candidates will be formally interviewed by a community member panel and another panel comprised of city leadership and law enforcement professionals. Candidates will also meet with the APD staff.
The job profile was created by city staff and executive recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources, which included key qualities in the top candidate developed through feedback that came from community members, Aspen City Council members, law enforcement professionals and city staff this past fall.
"We look forward to providing an opportunity for our community to be part of the comprehensive recruitment process next week,” Courtney DeVito, Aspen’s human resources director, said in the release. “Community input is essential in helping us select the right candidate to lead Aspen’s police department moving forward.”
In December, Aspen’s longest-serving police chief in town history Richard Pryor retired after a 15-year tenure at the head of the department. The search for his successor began soon after his departure, with Linn and Consuegra stepping into interim roles in the meantime.
Bios on each of the five candidates for Pryor’s replacement are available at aspencommunityvoice.com/police-chief-recruitment. Members of the public will be able to view the bios and provide feedback on the candidates on the webpage. Comments will be accepted by the city until March 13 at 10 a.m.
The community is also invited to a candidate meet-and-greet event on March 8 from 5:15-6:45 p.m. in the community room at the Aspen Police Department. All five candidates will attend to interact with community members and introduce themselves. The police department is located at 540 E. Main Street, and the event will be on the second floor.