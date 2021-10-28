Aspen resident and nonprofit leader Jackie Long spoke up at the Aspen City Council’s Tuesday meeting to ask for help in finding a location, funding and other resources for her new program, Secrets, which supports at-risk youths.
The program functions under Long’s nonprofit, Callie’s Backyard Foundation, which is dedicated to battling youth hunger, homelessness and substance abuse and addiction locally and on the Front Range. Long said she has worked with city council members for two years to find a space for the program, and also appeared before the council on Sept. 28 to request a work session on the issue.
Currently, Secrets is located at Crossroads Church on Mondays and Tuesdays, and at the Aspen Jewish Community Center on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Long said on Sept. 28 that although the community has been very generous by providing these opportunities, she needs a consistent space.
“It’s just a wonderful opportunity but I need to have something that says, ‘OK, she’s here,’” she said.
On Tuesday, Long asked for a work session again and for an update on when 100 square feet of City Hall space would be available for her to move in. The City Hall building, also known as the “armory” due to the structure’s original use, will be vacated by city government next month when the new municipal government building on Rio Grande Place is ready.
Mayor Torre said no plans about who will move into the armory building have been finalized, but Pitkin County and several other local organizations are interested.
“You do have support at this council table, and we are in the process, I believe, of looking at this,” Torre told Long. “The plans for this building have not come to us. We have not allocated them to anything. You’re a little ahead of our planning process.”
City Manager Sara Ott added that discussions about facilities will occur in the first quarter of 2022. The city is currently working to secure an interim lease with Pitkin County, which has requested use of the majority of the building when it needs to vacate the courthouse for renovations. The county hopes to begin renovations in March of next year, and discussions about move-in dates for the armory are underway.
Torre assured Long that as the city begins to move out and others begin to move in, discussions about Secrets could occur. But, he stressed, “We are not there yet.” He added that council is supportive of Long’s efforts and deeply wants to help when the time is right.
Long asked the city to “put a little pedal to the metal” and emphasized that she was not asking for herself.
“It’s not about me,” she said. “This is about the youth that are products of other people here in this town. ... It’s about the fact that I’ve watched these kids for 28 years not have a lot of solutions.
“There’s wonderful organized sports and if you’re rich, you can have a golf day,” Long continued. “And that’s wonderful and those kids should be commended and it’s absolutely wonderful, but there are quite a few who are struggling and I’d rather be in a preemptive mode than in a crisis mode.”
Council discussed the issue after Long left the meeting. Torre said he was not interested in having a work session on the matter next week but that he was happy to schedule one for in the near future.
City offices located in the armory and the Mill Street Building are scheduled to begin moving into the new City Hall space on Nov. 8, communications director Denise White said. More information about the move-in dates will be released at the beginning of next week.
The new building was originally scheduled to be ready for move-in by mid-October, but due to labor and supply chain disruptions, construction was pushed back, White said.