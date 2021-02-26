Aspen’s 10 candidates have brought nearly $40,000 to the table in an attempt to win over voters for two open seats on council and the mayor’s position. The election ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Kimbo Brown-Schirato failed to turn in her finance reports by the Thursday 9 a.m. deadline. Yet, the first-time council candidate still leads the pack, with $10,500 on the books. Brown-Schirato’s registered fiscal agent for the campaign, Peter Grenney — a vocal critic of the development of new city offices — has donated the maximum allotment of $250 to her campaign. As have a number of realtors in town, including W Aspen developer John Sarpa and former Community Development director Chris Bendon. Also on Brown-Schirato’s list of supporters is Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo.
DiSalvo has also financially supported candidates Mark Reece and John Doyle, who trail behind Brown-Schirato in fundraising with $8,690 and $5,402.22, respectively.
Doyle’s long list of supporters also includes former mayor, county commissioner and current councilmember, Rachel Richards. Richards has also financially supported Ward Hauenstein, the only incumbent in the eight-person field for city council. Hauenstein also boasts former mayors Steve Skadron and Mick Ireland on his roster. Of the $3,485 he has raised in this election, he has spent $1,197.72, primarily on digital advertising.
Casey Endsley has a healthy pot of $7,255, $5,000 of which comes from his own pocket. His supporters include former city clerk and council candidate Linda Manning. He has spent $2,533 on signs and mailers.
Reece has spent about $5,000 on swag and advertising. As of Brown-Schirato’s previous filing, she had spent $6,359 on campaign materials and text message marketing services.
Doyle’s report shows that he has spent $1,200 more than he has raised, spending much of that on advertising with The Aspen Times and print mailers.
Aspen native Erin Smiddy, Jimbo Stockton and newcomer Sam Rose all reported zero earnings throughout their campaign. However, Stockton and Rose did report minimal spending on campaign materials.
Rose, who is a COVID-19 contact tracer, volunteer firefighter and volunteer for Response, previously declared that he would not accept campaign donations. If elected, Rose said he would donate the first year of his four-year salary to the Aspen Community Foundation.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Torre reported $3,275 in donations, some of which is a holdover from his previous election two years ago. Former chair of the Pitkin County Democrats Blanca O’Leary is among his supporters, as is vocal critic of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport update, Tim Mooney.
His opponent, Lee Mulchahy, who ran an unsuccessful mayoral campaign in 2017, has raised $570. Former city council candidate Sue Tatem and Mulchahy’s mother Sandy both maxed out their contributions to the fund.
Preparing for a runoff
Aspen’s eight candidates are not just trying for the most votes earned on March 2, they must also achieve support from more than 45 percent of the voters to win a seat at the table. City clerk Nicole Henning said it is plausible that no candidates meet that threshold next week.
“Especially because there are so many of them,” Henning said. “That’s going to spread the votes out.”
Her team will begin scanning ballots on Election Day, and should have a read out of results from the electronic voting machines by 7:30 p.m.
Should no one receive the 45%, the top four vote-getters will again be pit against each other for a runoff election on April 6. In that race, the two candidates with the most votes will be named to council.
Should just one candidate achieve the 45% support needed, the two with the next highest votes earned will run off head to head on April 6.
As of Wednesday, 960 ballots had been received. This is slightly ahead of the 945 received on the same date in the last election circa 2019. In total, 3,253 Aspen voters participated in that election, which along with two open council seats and the mayoral race, included a ballot measure that ultimately gave the go ahead for a redevelopment of the 1A side of Aspen Mountain.
Should voter numbers be similar this year, any given candidate will need to earn at least 1,467 votes to outright win on Tuesday. However, Henning said with no ballot measure — and the compounding pressures of the pandemic and the national election within the last year — there is no predicting this year’s voter turnout.
“Everybody got voter fatigue from the November election, and everybody’s got COVID fatigue. There are multiple factors here that are going to determine our end result,” she said.
And though early returns seem to be on pace, she pointed out that in 2019, 300 people voted in-person on the day of the election.
“I am not expecting 300 people to show up here, so that will be the difference,” Henning said.
While that option will be available this year, the clerk’s office strongly suggests returning ballots by mail or via the drop box outside of City Hall, in order to ensure social distancing and abide by public health protocols.
To facilitate this, the city set up a secure ballot drop box on Galena Street outside the front door of City Hall. This is not the county drop box location on Main Street, though nearly 400 ballots have been found in that location and will be counted in this election.
There are 6,140 registered voters in Aspen. Henning and her team are not expecting a record turnout next week.