Legal action taken by the city of Aspen this week claims the ownership of the historic Boomerang Lodge is not remedying the property’s deteriorating conditions and letting it fall into further decay.
The city’s “demolition-by-neglect” complaint against Hopkins & Fourth LLC, which is the Boomerang property’s owner of record and controlled by developer Mark Hunt, was filed in Aspen Municipal Court on Tuesday. The complaint said “evidence of neglect” included deteriorating structural elements, ineffective waterproofing and damaged architectural details.
The matter is scheduled to go to the city’s hearing officer at Aspen City Hall at 9 a.m. Sept. 21.
“It is highly unusual for the city to have to remind property owners of their responsibilities; this complaint is the culmination of annual visits to the site, reflecting a persistent pattern that has led to this legal action,” the city said in a statement.
Kate Johnson, assistant city attorney, indicated a desire to work things out of court with the Hunt team.
“I do want to convey that although the City has taken formal actions authorized by the Municipal Code to address neglect at the property, the City is very hopeful that we can resolve this issue through a mutual agreement for the repair of the defective elements of the structure and a maintenance plan,” Johnson said in an email sent late Wednesday morning to the Hunt group. The email included the city’s complaint.
Hunt’s Hopkins & Fourth LLC acquired the Boomerang Lodge for $10 million in June 2018, after previous ownerships failed to get anything going on the property. The property, in fact, has been dormant ever since the founders and owners of the Boomerang Lodge, Charles and Fonda Paterson, sold it in 2005 after running it for 50 years.
The new ownership preserved the lodge’s historic entry and public areas, including the swimming pool. The rest of the building’s west side was demolished in the spring of 2007, but the then-ownership’s financing of a hotel remodel dried up once the Great Recession struck that December.
Hunt’s M Development offered a statement Thursday noting their intent to get the property back into the city’s good graces but said the property’s condition had been festering before its change in ownership five years ago.
“It is unfortunate that the Boomerang property was allowed to dilapidate over many years prior to our purchase of it,” the statement said. “M Development will work with the City of Aspen to make the minor repairs noted by the City, none of which have compromised the structural integrity of the building. We look forward to taking another property that had been allowed to deteriorate over many years and to create another jewel that all of Aspen will be proud of, much like we are doing with the property at 201 E. Main St.”
M Development, which is based in Chicago, is teaming with Corte Madera, Calif.-based RH, to build what is being hailed as an “Aspen ecosystem.” The Hunt/RH universe will comprise the RH Gallery with a restaurant that is being constructed where the former Bidwell building was located at Galena Street and Cooper Avenue.
Also to be built is the RH Guesthouse at the Historic Crystal Palace, which will include RH Bath House & Spa.
Residential components of the ecosystem include the 27,000-square-foot Boomerang parcel, which would feature a possible mix of duplexes and single-family homes totaling no more than five units, according to Hunt. M Development has not filed a land-use application for the property, which has an address of 500 W. Hopkins Ave.
The demolition-by-neglect complaint is built around a statement from Amy Simon, the city’s planning director and historical preservation officer. Simon’s said in the complaint that city officials and a private structural engineer discovered numerous deficiencies during a July 20 site visit.
The visit was prompted by a demolition-by-neglect petition approved June 28 by the Historic Preservation Commission at the suggestion of Simon. That petition set into motion the city’s formal investigation. Prior to then, the city made a visit in March and separate visits last year.
The outside engineer, from Carbondale firm KL&A, offered a summary that noted deterioration in the building’s basement and elsewhere inside the building.
“The damage to the concrete adjacent to the pool has compromised the structural integrity of the building in that localized area,” the summary said. “The other identified areas in this report have not yet reached the threshold where the structural integrity has been compromised, but they will likely reach that threshold without protection from further water infiltration.”
The summary noted that “we observed substantial weathering, ineffective waterproofing, broken windows, and extensive deterioration to the decks and other exterior features.”
Still, the report did not draw conclusions about whether the building’s condition was in or out of compliance with any “building code standards of any kind. During the site visit, only directly visible or easily accessible structural elements were observed. Hidden or below-grade conditions were not observed.”
The report also said the “purpose of the observation was to identify structural defects that are resultant from deterioration. Deterioration of finishes and non-structural items is outside the scope of this assessment.”
The city’s complaint said that the neglect has led to instability, water infiltration and “loss of shape and form” at the property.
A prepared statement from Simon said: “Regulations preventing demolition by neglect are a standard provision in historic preservation ordinances across the country. It’s essential to ensure that property owners don’t disregard their responsibilities to maintain and preserve our valuable heritage. We aim to work with the owner to stabilize the Boomerang Lodge, arrest further deterioration, and ensure that it is cared for and maintained.”
The nonprofit news organization Aspen Journalism first reported about the matter on Aug. 14.