At a joint work session on Tuesday, Aspen City Council and the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners shared ideas on how to regulate short-term rentals and ways they could work together to create some balance going forward.
The city and county are both in the midst of examining the impacts of STRs and how to address them after seeing an influx of vacation rental activity over the past two years. City and county staff asked elected officials on Tuesday to give direction on how the jurisdictions could collaborate and any ideas for potential regulatory changes.
“We coordinated on this discussion tonight thinking that the main purpose is really just sharing our information,” said Cindy Houben, Pitkin County community development director. “We know that the city is undertaking their discussions over the next six months on your regulations, but we also thought we’d share some of the status of the data that we’ve been able to acquire.”
Houben told officials that the county is aware of more than 3,000 active STRs countywide, although she said the data is most likely a little shy of the actual totals. There may be several luxury rentals flying under the radar, she said, and the county may also not be able to track as many vacation rental advertising sites as larger cities like Denver. The numbers were also recorded in November and December of 2021, and STR permits have likely risen since then, she said.
In the city of Aspen, Finance Director Pete Strecker said there are about 1,400 STR permits either fully active or pending. That is a large shift from this time last year, he added, when the city counted 70 active permits. Currently, the STR market accounts for $67.4 million in taxable sales, which is about 37% of the city’s total lodging sales.
Houben also briefed the boards on an ordinance the BOCC will hear for the second time next week, which would regulate STRs across the county. The ordinance includes provisions to collect the proper lodging tax from all STRs, require rentals to maintain a safe property, prohibit licensing in rural or remote areas and prohibit licensing properties that are not an owner’s primary residence.
Following the presentations, council members and commissioners supported moving forward in a joint effort, although they recognized that each jurisdiction operates differently.
“I think we need to collaborate,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “I just think at the end of the day we might have regulations that are a little different because we are a little different, but I think having some consistency, the main thing is we need to address this issue obviously sooner than later, especially on the county side now that we have the ability to do so.”
Officials also offered ideas of where they would like to see more action, such as transportation and community sustainability. City Councilmember Rachel Richards said that the STR market has created a new workforce demand that the city is having to adjust to, and noted that across the Roaring Fork Valley, residential properties are being designed with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms so that they can operate more like a vacation rental and less like a single-family home.
“Homes are not being designed to be homes anymore,” she said. “They’re designed to be short-term rentals, so that’s a real issue in terms of where you think we’re going to go.”
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow added that, while the city is acknowledging the need to regulate STRs, the market brings several positive aspects to the community. Many of these lodges that are owned by locals who remain in their primary residences year-round give visitors the opportunity to experience the Aspen community close-up.
“There was an intermingling between tourists and guests that I think over time, we’ve really seen fray,” he said. “The local resident renting out a spare bedroom provides the opportunity to really meet community and tourist in a way that I think is really healthy and really in the spirit of historic Aspen.”
Aspen Community Development Director Phillip Supino said the city will work in the coming weeks to design a collaborative structure that the county and city can refer to on future projects related to STRs. The BOCC will hear the second reading of its STR ordinance on Jan. 26. City Council will meet for its next work session on Jan. 24.