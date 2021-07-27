Plans to improve Aspen’s infrastructure around town and particularly at the west entrance are underway. At an Aspen City Council work session on Monday, the Elected Official Transportation Committee provided an overview of upcoming projects, which council members will discuss at a public meeting this Thursday.
At its last meeting on March 25, the EOTC unanimously adopted an updated intergovernmental agreement, or IGA,which can be found on its website. At Thursday’s meeting, the committee will discuss a funding request for a 2022 project involving the Maroon Creek roundabout reconstruction. EOTC Regional Administrator David Pesnichak updated council on the funding request on Monday, in addition to plans for a near-term transit improvement program.
“The roundabout reconstruction is a part of a larger pavement project between the airport and the roundabout,” Pesnichak said. “This money from the EOTC is only to be directed to the roundabout reconstruction itself.”
The EOTC is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the reconstruction project, which will cost the EOTC $271,000 if the funding request is approved on Thursday. Plans for the reconstruction include lane separators inside the roundabout and some geometric redesigns. Pesnichak said the hope is to increase the efficiency and the resiliency of the infrastructure.
In addition to the roundabout reconstruction, council discussed the neverending issue of traffic at the Castle Creek Bridge. A point of concern was the end of the HOV lane at the roundabout, which forces buses to merge with general traffic. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she hopes to reinvigorate discussions about what she’s seeing at the entrance to Aspen.
“As I read through the packet, it’s constantly, as it should be, about how do we improve transit service and the experience of the rider? And just to know that our bus rapid-transit lane dead-ends into mixed traffic continues to bother me,” she said.
Council also discussed whether the city should count cars coming in and out of town on Power Plant Road. Currently, the city only counts traffic at the roundabout, which sees thousands of cars per hour.
“I’m wondering if we should start counting concurrently on Power Plant Road,” Richards said. “From what we’re hearing, thousands of cars are avoiding the bridge every day going through those neighborhoods, and I’m not sure we really have an accurate count of how well we maintain the traffic levels, or we’re not counting over there.”
Councilman John Doyle said that he also thought there should be traffic counters on Power Plant Road — and that given the bumper-to-bumper traffic in the West End on a normal weekday morning, that seemed obvious.
The roundabout reconstruction is one project out of three tiers of projects that the EOTC hopes to tackle within the next two or three years. The committee has prioritized the projects by three tiers. First, they hope to address the bike and pedestrian underpass at the Aspen Country Inn Trail, the design and feasibility of lane separators at the Maroon Creek roundabout, the Owl Creek transit signal and pedestrian underpass, HOV lane enforcement and BRT direct service to Snowmass.
Second, the committee plans to focus on a ride-sharing app for commuters, the Regional Ride Hailing and Car Sharing Service, additional vehicle counters surrounding the entrance to Aspen, commuter parking and ride hailing pick-up and drop-off locations.
Third, they will address the Service Center Road signal and speed limit reduction between Brush Creek Road and the airport, an extension of HOV lanes between the airport and the roundabout, dynamic road pricing and an extension of the Sage Way sidewalk. Additional projects the committee hopes to address include signal timing for transit speed and reliability improvement, BRT routing at the airport terminal and a HAWK beacon at Aspen Country Inn.