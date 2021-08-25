Members of the public approached Aspen City Council at their Tuesday meeting to ask for solutions to the traffic problem in the West End of town. While council members said they sympathize with residents, they admitted there is little or nothing that can be done in the short term to solve the issue.
Residents of the West End have visited council multiple times throughout this year, stressing that it is unsafe for children and pets to play outside between the hours of 3-6 p.m. on weekdays due to thick rush hour traffic on West Smuggler and West Francis streets. The excessive congestion also causes environmental health risks, residents say, and increased safety concerns when drivers take alleyways in an attempt to bypass the congestion.
Aspen resident Kasenia Tyutrina told council that she moved to Aspen four years ago because she felt that it was a safe, family-oriented environment. She lived on West Smuggler and was able to enjoy nearby nature and rarely saw traffic, she said, but things seem different now.
“If this isn’t solved, I just feel like Aspen’s reputation is on the line,” she said.
Residents asked council if the issue was something the city is looking into. They stressed that they felt the problem is a priority equal to or above pedestrian safety in the downtown core, which council has recently discussed. Mayor Torre assured residents that it is an issue he pays attention to every day, and said he keeps a list of all the suggestions that residents make so he can discuss them with city staff.
“I definitely know that it’s an issue,” Councilmember Ward Hauenstein added. “You don’t want to hear this, but there’s nothing that we can really do that’s going to solve the problem in the short term.”
Residents have suggested, among other things, four-way stops at intersections in the West End and making West Smuggler a one-way street running east. Four-way stops cause more harm to the environment because cars release more emissions each time they start up again, Hauenstein said. Additionally, blocking off West Smuggler or banning cars from traveling west would only divert traffic to other streets in the neighborhood, he said.
“It’s unfortunate, but if you shut down traffic on one street, you’re doubling up traffic on Bleeker or Francis,” he said. “They’re public streets, and everybody that pays taxes has a right to drive on those streets, and the fact is that there are just too many cars in Aspen.”
Councilmember John Doyle asked if residents would be willing to partake in a discussion about adding sidewalks on West Smuggler, which he agreed would not reduce traffic or emissions, but would help pedestrian safety. Cecil Hernandez, a resident of West Smuggler, said that his neighbors are open to trying anything, including on a trial basis.
“I think we’re willing to put everything on the table,” he said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said that the stresses of the past year have resulted in 40% more drivers on Aspen’s roads, which is impacting residents of the West End. The city also discussed exploring additional signs in the West End and limiting the size of vehicles that can travel on West Smuggler. The city will continue discussions with staff and residents in the coming weeks.